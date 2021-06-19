TORONTO -- Halton police are investigating a fatal multi-person collision that happened in Milton overnight.

Police responded to reports of a serious motor vehicle collision at Britannia Road and Fourth Line early Saturday morning.

It is unknown how many vehicles were involved.

Police later confirmed that multiple people died in the crash.

The number of victims is unknown.

Halton police’s collision reconstruction unit is investigating.

Police say road closures in the area will remain in effect for an extended period today.