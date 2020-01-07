TORONTO -- Four guns, including a semi-automatic rifle, and ammunition have been located inside a vehicle in Toronto after a tip from the public, police say.

Police said on Dec. 21 officers began investigating a white 1992 Cadillac DeVille in the Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue area.

Police executed a search warrant on the vehicle and said they discovered the guns and ammunition, which they believe could be linked to other crimes.

The firearms located inside the vehicle include a sawed-off 12-guage pump action shotgun, a 7.62mm SKS semi-automatic rifle with an adjustable stock, and two semi-automatic handguns.

Police said they also located a variety of ammunition.

"Other evidence in the vehicle suggests that the outstanding suspect(s) may be involved in criminal activity relating to drug trafficking, robberies, and other property offences," Toronto police Insp. Paul Rinkoff said in a statement on Tuesday.

"In my experience, these types of firearms and ammunition are used to commit criminal offences when stored in the manner found by investigators."

Police have released photos of the guns and ammunition in the hopes someone comes forward with information.

"It is unlikely without the assistance of the public that this investigation would have commenced and these weapons removed from the streets of Toronto," Rinkoff said.

"We are appealing to the public for any information related to the identity of the suspect(s)."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5300 or through Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.