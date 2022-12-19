Gunman used semi automatic handgun in Vaughan, Ont. shooting that left 5 dead
Officers responding to a mass shooting in Vaughan Sunday night found multiple people dead on several floors of a condo building before the gunman was shot dead by an officer in a hallway, Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit said Monday.
Officers with York Regional Police were dispatched to the building on Jane Street, just north of Rutherford Road, for an active shooting at around 7:20 p.m. and the gunman was pronounced dead about 40 minutes later, SIU Spokesperson Kristy Denette told reporters.
“My understanding of what took place was there was multiple deceased located on several floors,” Denette said.
She said investigators have identified the deceased gunman, but his family has not consented to the release of his identity.
However a source close to the investigation, who was not authorized to speak publicly, identified the suspected gunman to The Canadian Press as Francesco Villi.
“The man was a resident in the building and the man was using a semiautomatic handgun,” Denette said.
She said a single officer discharged their firearm multiple times, fatally injuring the 73-year-old gunman.
The weapon has been recovered from the scene, but Denette could not say whether or not the gun was legally purchased.
“I don't have any information as far as any potential criminal history of the man who was killed,” Denette said.
The SIU is an arm’s length provincial agency that investigates anytime police are involved in a death, serious injury, or allegations of sexual assault.
Denette said that they are looking into the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting of the gunman by police, but it will be up to York Regional Police (YRP) to provide further details about the murder of the five other individuals.
York Regional Police are expected to provide an update on the mass shooting at 2 p.m. at police headquarters.
This is a breaking news story. A previous version of the story follows.
Authorities are investigating what led to a lone gunman opening fire Sunday night inside a condo tower in Vaughan, just north of Toronto, killing five people before being shot dead by police.
York Regional Police (YRP) responded to an "active shooting call” at a condominium at 9325 Jane St., north of Rutherford Road, just before 7:30 p.m.
A gunman, later identified as a 73-year-old man, opened fire, killing five people and injuring another before being fatally shot by police, York YRP Chief Jim MacSween told reporters at the scene late Sunday.
- LIVE UPDATE @ 2PM: Watch a police update on the shooting at CTVNewsToronto.ca and on the CTV News app
“Once the officers arrived, they were met with a horrendous scene where numerous victims were deceased,” he said, noting YRP’s homicide unit is doing a “parallel investigation” into the five fatal shootings that occurred prior to officers engaging with the suspect.
The sixth victim was taken to hospital in serious condition but is expected to survive police said.
As of Monday morning, several officers from YRP remain at the scene, including members of the force’s emergency response unit, who “conducted a thorough search of the building to ensure there are no additional victims,” YRP said in a news release. Forensic identification officers are also on hand.
Members of York police’s emergency response unit were also at the scene Sunday evening to assist in clearing the buildings in the residential complex.
In a tweet posted at 1:18 a.m., YRP said the residents of those evacuated buildings “are now able to return to their homes.”
“We thank you for your patience and understanding while we worked to ensure safety and preserve evidence,” police said.
MacSween said while it is unclear at this point what “drew this person here,” there is “no further threat to the community at this point.”
“Right now, we just offer sincere condolences to the victims’ families. We're in the process right now of doing notifications to those families,” he said, adding for now he is unable to share any information about the victims.
Duty Insp. Const. Laura Nicolle, who also spoke with the media Sunday night at the scene, said the investigation is currently in its early stages.
Ontario's Special Investigation Unit, the province's police watchdog, is also investigating the mass shooting.
On Monday morning, Vaughan Mayor Stephen Del Duca visited the scene of the shooting and said his community is “horrified."
“It's just unspeakable to imagine that this has taken place here in our community,” Del Duca told reporters Monday morning. He said flags would fly at half-mast at all city buildings today.
He offered few details about the incident but urged the community not to “speculate” about the tragedy.
“I would urge everyone to wait until York Regional Police has concluded their investigation and they provide their updates before we speculate,” he said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact York police’s homicide unit at 1-288-876-5423, ext. 7865.
