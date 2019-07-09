

The Canadian Press





GUELPH, Ont. -- The province's police watchdog has laid an assault charge against a Guelph, Ont., police officer in connection with an incident that took place earlier this year.

The Special Investigations unit says members of the Guelph Police Service were at a residential building on Feb. 4 when the officer interacted with a 45-year-old man who was not connected to the original incident being investigated.

It says the man was arrested and taken to the police station before being taken to hospital, where he was diagnosed with serious injuries.

The SIU says Sgt. Rodney Cox is facing one count of assault causing bodily harm.

He is scheduled to appear in court later this month.