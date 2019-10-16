

Sean Davidson, CTV News Toronto





TORONTO -- Heavy rain and thunderstorms are making for a wet Wednesday morning commute for people across the GTA.

Environment Canada said about 15 to 25mm of rain is forecast to fall on Wednesday in the city.

Winds are forecast to be about 20km/h but will gust to 50km/h late this morning.

The heavy rain led to flooding on the Highway 401 off-ramp to Avenue Road.

The likelihood of rain drops after 4 p.m. and some sunny breaks are forecast, Enviornment Canada said.

The high today in Toronto is forecast to hit 14 C.

Rain is expected to return on Thursday, with a 30 percent chance of showers through the day.

Environment Canada is forecasting the rain to clear by Friday, giving way to a dry weekend.