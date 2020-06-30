TORONTO -- Several Greater Toronto Area mayors are expected to announce this morning that they will make it mandatory for residents to wear masks in public indoor settings.

The mayors and chairs of the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area municipalities wrote an open letter on Monday asking the province to issue a blanket order for all large municipalities but Health Minister Christine Elliot refused to do so, citing the fact that local officials already have the authority to implement the policy under the Health Protection and Promotion Act.

This morning at 9 a.m., the mayors of Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon are holding a press conference where they will announce that they are indeed going forward with a mandatory mask rule within their communities. Peel Region Medical Officer of Health Dr. Lawrence Loh will also be in attendance.

Toronto Mayor John Tory has also scheduled a separate announcement at 9 a.m. regarding masks. He will be joined by Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa, Board of Health Chair Joe Cressy and Deputy Mayor Michael Thompson.

“Certainly (Brampton) Mayor (Patrick) Brown and I will be holding press conference tomorrow at 9 a.m. and you will get all the details there but we are certainly looking at the option of moving forward with mandatory masks. In fact I am pretty sure that we will be moving in that direction knowing that his council and my council both endorse it,” Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie told CP24 on Monday. "Neither of us have council meetings this week but we will be announcing it tomorrow that we will be moving forward and unveiling some of the details of how this could work."

The details of the mask policies that are being rolled out by GTA municipalities are not immediately clear, however in their open letter on Monday the mayors from the region said that the rule “should apply to indoor public settings” and “include appropriate exceptions for age and health.”

Speaking with CP24 on Monday, Crombie said that it is important to have a “uniform approach” right across the GTHA.

“We don’t want a patchwork approach of some municipalities or regions introducing mandatory masks and others not,” she said.

Markham Mayor Frank Scarpitti has already asked York Regional Council to make masks mandatory.