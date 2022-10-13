GTA home prices will continue to drop, level off by year’s end: report
The aggregate home price in the Greater Toronto Area decreased by nearly six per cent from the second to third quarter this year and is expected to drop once again in the coming months.
A report released today by Royal LePage showed GTA housing prices up 2.1 per cent year-over-year to $1.09 million in the third quarter of 2022. However, that number is expected to drop to $1.08 million in the final quarter of this year, marking the third consecutive quarter of price declines.
The more pessimistic report comes after the realtor’s July prediction that prices in the GTA would be up approximately three per cent by the fourth quarter of this year. At the time, Royal LePage said that its analysts believed the second quarter “produced most of the price declines we will see this cycle” and that values would more or less hold over the rest of the year.
- Download our app to get local alerts to your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
There has been a cooling trend across the housing market nation-wide over the past few months following aggressive interest rate hikes by the Bank of Canada in an attempt to slow inflation.
Experts say the market is in the midst of a historic correction following skyrocketing home prices at the height of the pandemic, due in part to low interest rates and increased disposable income for many Canadians.
“We entered the fall without the typical bump in fall market value,” Phil Soper, president and CEO of Royal LePage, told CP24 Thursday. “Normally we see the number of sales bump up in September after the summer break and it didn’t happen this year, in fact, sales dipped a little bit month-to-month which is a clear indication that we’re not through this market correction yet.”
A women wearing a mask walks past real estate listings in Mississauga, Ont., on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
The Union Bank of Switzerland released their ‘Global Real Estate Bubble Index 2022’ on Wednesday. The annual report measures which cities have the greatest housing bubble risk.
Toronto was ranked number one in the world, while Vancouver came in at number six.
“In such overheated markets, with already very stretched housing affordability, the recent rate hikes by the Bank of Canada could be the last straw that broke the camel’s back,” the report said. “New buyers and owners during mortgage renegotiations not only need to pay higher interest rates but are also required to provide more income to qualify for a mortgage.”
Royal LePage had initially predicted that the average price of a home in the GTA would top $1.3 million by late 2022, however it has now revised its forecast downward on multiple occasions.
Karen Yolevski, chief operating officer of Royal LePage, said in a press release that sidelined demand as a result of the ongoing housing correction has had a spillover effect and is now further exacerbating the issue of rising rents across Toronto.
“Many first-time buyers have put their purchase plans on hold for the time being, which has caused a surge in rental demand and sent rental prices skyrocketing over the last several months,” she said.
The Bank of Canada has increased its key overnight lending rate from 0.25 per cent to 3.25 per cent so far this year and has warned of further hikes in a bid to bring inflation under control.
Soper, however, told CP24 that he still anticipates that prices will level out and start to climb again, likely sometime next year.
“Once we’re through this rising rate environment… we’re going to have to start worrying about home prices rising too rapidly again,” he said. “We really just have to work through this period of unsettled economic times, get inflation under control and the housing market will be back on its feet.”
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Expect 'tight timelines' for Emergencies Act public inquiry, commissioner warns
The judge leading the public inquiry into the federal Liberal government's unprecedented use of the Emergencies Act warned of tight timelines on Thursday as he urged everyone to work together to enlighten Canadians.
BREAKING | New details emerge about what happened inside the Ontario home where 2 officers were killed
The two officers fatally shot inside an Innisfil, Ont. home Tuesday evening did not draw their firearms, the Special Investigations Unit now says.
New Brunswick's education minister, Dominic Cardy, announces resignation in scathing letter addressed to premier
New Brunswick's minister of education and early childhood education announced he is stepping down effective immediately.
Paul Workman in Ukraine: Prospect of a nuclear attack has had a liberating effect
The streets around Independence Square were teeming just a day before the Russians unloaded with their massive aerial revenge attack. If the goal was submission; the result was a raised middle finger, CTV National News Chief International Correspondent Paul Workman reports from Ukraine. Within hours, the streets were cleared of bomb debris and shops were open again, albeit with a renewed sense of wariness.
Hockey Canada board resigned after justice Thomas Cromwell's recommendation
A former Supreme Court justice recommended wholesale change at Hockey Canada a day before the embattled sports organization's president/CEO and board resigned on Tuesday.
Demand for clean energy jobs growing, but is Canada ready?
As Canada continues to aim for net-zero emissions goals several jobs in the energy and infrastructure sector could see a spike in demand as the nation shifts into the green transition.
Ottawa police issue warrant for Windsor, Ont. man following anti-Semitic threats against local doctor
Ottawa police have issued an arrest warrant for a Windsor, Ont. man after anti-Semitic threats were made against a local family doctor.
U.S. is holding Nexus trusted-traveller program 'hostage,' Canadian envoy says
Canada's envoy to the United States says the cross-border Nexus trusted-traveller program is being 'held hostage' by a U.S. effort to renegotiate the 20-year-old agreement.
Quebecer charged in 22-year-old murder after beefed-up cold case unit logs 1st arrest
A Quebec man has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated sexual assault in the homicide of a junior college student 22 years ago. A Crown prosecutor says Marc-Andre Grenon was charged in court Thursday morning in connection with the murder of Guylaine Potvin, a 19-year-old who was found dead in her apartment in Jonquiere, Que., north of Quebec City, on April 28, 2000.
Montreal
-
Quebecer charged in 22-year-old murder after beefed-up cold case unit logs 1st arrest
A Quebec man has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated sexual assault in the homicide of a junior college student 22 years ago. A Crown prosecutor says Marc-Andre Grenon was charged in court Thursday morning in connection with the murder of Guylaine Potvin, a 19-year-old who was found dead in her apartment in Jonquiere, Que., north of Quebec City, on April 28, 2000.
-
Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations rise as health officials urge residents to get boosted
Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations rose again Thursday following renewed calls from health officials for residents to refresh their vaccinations against the virus.
-
Family of Montreal man who died in police shooting demands public inquiry
The family of a 38-year-old man from Nun's Island who died after being shot by Montreal police last month is now demanding a public inquiry.
London
-
Drugs and cash seized as part of London police investigation
More drugs and weapons have been taken of city streets. According to London police, officers from the Guns and Gans Section as well as the Emergency Response Unit and Canine Unit entered a home in the area of Settlement Trail and Raleigh Boulevard.
-
Downtown car dealer leaving core over safe injection site
The owner of a downtown London used car lot says he is losing customers because of the safe injection site next door. So after 50 years at the same site, Dennis Krogman says his business is up for sale.
-
London Food Bank grand totals released
London Food Bank officials say they are overwhelmed by the generosity during the Thanksgiving Food Drive. According to a release, a combined total of 117,496 pounds of food was collected during the 10-day drive.
Kitchener
-
'If we build it, will they come?': Survey asks homeless about sanctioned encampment site
Region of Waterloo Council heard the results of a survey on Wednesday night, which asked those experiencing homelessness what they would like to see in an encampment site sanctioned by the region.
-
Backyard fridge fire causes $100-150K in damage, displaces Kitchener family
A Kitchener family has been displaced after a fridge in a backyard caught fire.
-
Research into issues facing KW Muslim youth underway
The Coalition of Muslim Women of KW (CMW) is looking into what challenges are facing Muslim youth in Waterloo region.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury, Ont., mine expansion project grand opening attracts dignitaries
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is in Sudbury, Ont. on Thursday for the grand opening of Vale's Copper Cliff Complex South Mine expansion as Phase 1 has been completed on the $760 million project.
-
How stereotypes led to the deaths of two Indigenous men in Thunder Bay police custody: expert
A physician with expertise in Indigenous health care told a coroner's inquest Wednesday that she heard stereotypes kick in from the first 9-1-1 call that led to a man being arrested for public intoxication before he died from medical conditions in Thunder Bay police custody hours later.
-
Quebec provincial police make arrest 22 years after murder of college student
Quebec provincial police say they've made an arrest in the homicide of a junior college student 22 years ago.
Ottawa
-
Top mayoral candidates set to meet in debate on CTV News at Six
Bob Chiarelli, Catherine McKenney and Mark Sutcliffe will participate in the mayoral debate during a special broadcast of CTV News at Six tonight.
-
Ottawa police issue warrant for Windsor, Ont. man following anti-Semitic threats against local doctor
Ottawa police have issued an arrest warrant for a Windsor, Ont. man after anti-Semitic threats were made against a local family doctor.
-
Royal LePage predicts Ottawa home prices to end 2022 up 0.5 per cent
Royal LePage predicted in July that the aggregate price of a new home in Ottawa would hit $813,670 at the end of the year in Ottawa. Now, the Royal LePage survey expects home prices to be $743,399.
Windsor
-
OPP seek suspects after break-in at Tecumseh business
Essex County OPP are looking for two suspects after tools were stolen during a break-in in Tecumseh.
-
Ottawa police issue warrant for Windsor, Ont. man following anti-Semitic threats against local doctor
Ottawa police have issued an arrest warrant for a Windsor, Ont. man after anti-Semitic threats were made against a local family doctor.
-
OPP service dog 'Maximus' helps find man in ditch
Essex County OPP are giving credit to a police service dog for helping find a man in Lakeshore.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Two officers killed in Innisfil, Ont. home never drew their firearms, SIU says
The two police officers killed at a house in Innisfil, Ont., did not draw their firearms before being shot, the province's Special Investigations Unit says.
-
Barrie ranks 8th among most expensive Canadian cities to rent: report
The City of Barrie fell three spots to eighth place since the summer in the ranking of most expensive Canadian places to rent, according to an October report.
-
Two officers, suspect identified in fatal shooting at Innisfil, Ont. home
Two police officers are dead after a shooting at a home in Innisfil, Ont., south of Barrie.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick's education minister, Dominic Cardy, announces resignation in scathing letter addressed to premier
New Brunswick's minister of education and early childhood education announced he is stepping down effective immediately.
-
N.S. daycare operator weighs in on impending pay bump for early childhood educators
Early childhood educators in Nova Scotia learned earlier this week that they’re about to get a pay bump, but one daycare operator says she doubts it will help with what many see as a daycare crisis in the province.
-
Tourists find suspected human skull on Cape Breton beach
Three Ontario vacationers were taking a walk along Big Glace Bay Beach in Cape Breton last Thursday when they found something odd.
Calgary
-
Flames fans asked to take transit to avoid construction traffic troubles around Saddledome
One of the most popular ways to access the Saddledome is via Olympic Way S.E., but a key intersection closed in July to allow for utility upgrades.
-
Suspect identified in random, erratic assaults in downtown Calgary
Warrants have been issued for a 37-year-old man accused of attacking random people in downtown Calgary in recent months.
-
Flu immunizations open next week in Alberta, COVID hospitalizations up
Health officials are urging Albertans to get their flu shot this year after warnings of a difficult influenza season ahead.
Winnipeg
-
Snow squalls coming to parts of Manitoba on Thursday
Snow squalls are expected to form on Thursday morning in the lee of Lake Winnipeg.
-
Number of COVID-19 cases slightly increases in Manitoba; 13 new deaths added to total
Manitoba added 13 new deaths related to COVID-19, as the number of reported cases increased slightly, according to its weekly surveillance report.
-
Why purple lights continue to be seen in Winnipeg
Over the past year, Winnipeg drivers have been dealing with a strange problem on city streets: purple lights.
Vancouver
-
Reports of men being drugged, robbed while using escort service lead to charges including manslaughter: RCMP
Several charges – including one for manslaughter – have been laid against a Vancouver woman in connection to reports of men being drugged and robbed while using an escort service, B.C. Mounties say.
-
Sexual assault suspect arrested in connection to 2 incidents: Vancouver police
Vancouver police say a suspect connected to two alleged sexual assaults has been arrested.
-
Here's how far gas prices fell in Metro Vancouver overnight
After weeks of gas prices soaring above $2 per litre and setting new records in Metro Vancouver, drivers in the region finally got a reprieve at the pumps Thursday morning.
Edmonton
-
Fire in south Edmonton caused $1M in damage
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services says a blaze in Mill Woods earlier this week caused $1 million in damage.
-
Alberta to argue it was able to deal with Coutts blockade before Ottawa invoked Emergencies Act at inquiry starting today
The public inquiry of the federal government's use of Canada's Emergencies Act during the convoy protests earlier this year began in Ottawa Thursday morning.
-
After thousands of hours of restoration work, a historic carousel is open for rides at the Valley Zoo
After thousands of hours of restoration work, the Edmonton Valley Zoo’s historic carousel is once again ready to delight children. The 1959 Herschell Spillman carousel, now dubbed the Conservation Carousel, is now open.