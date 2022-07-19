GTA faces 'unprecedented surge' in terminated condo listings of 643 per cent in six months
GTA faces 'unprecedented surge' in terminated condo listings of 643 per cent in six months
The Greater Toronto Area is facing an “unprecedented surge” in the number of terminated condo real estate listings, which indicates that the region’s housing market is continuing to slow down, experts say.
Strata, a Toronto-based real estate platform, issued a report this month, saying that cancelled listings across the GTA spiked by 643 per cent since the start of the year.
Homeowners may terminate a listing if they no longer want to sell or if contracts between the sellers and listing agents expire before an offer is accepted.
The number of terminated listings jumped from 380 in January to 2,822 in June, which represents the 643 per cent increase in the past six months.
“Many sellers are still operating under the impression that this is a seller’s market, so they are listing too high and not seeing any action,” Alex Hood, a realtor at Strata.ca, said.
“At the same time, rising inflation and interest rates are making buyers feel uncertain about the trajectory of the market, which is causing them to be more conservative with their bids.”
He added that the terminations are increasing at a time when there is a near-tripling of total condo inventory since the start of 2022.
Hood said he believes the number of terminated listing will wane as sellers’ expectation start to “align with realities of the current market.”
Strata real estate agent Anna Wong said that most sellers who have terminated their listings are waiting for a better time to relist, or have “shrewdly” decided to lease their property instead.
Unlike the GTA’s oversupplied sales market, real estate experts say that condo rental inventories are down nearly 60 per cent from January levels.
“After a winter hibernation, rental markets are roaring back with multiple offers, large rental deposits, and very few days on the market,” real estate agent Nate Légaré said.
Experts say that some sellers may relist sooner rather than later, which may indicate an opportunity for buyers.
“In a cooling market, it is fairly common to see a listing get terminated and then relisted a day or two later with an adjusted price,” Strata real estate agent, Galina Sheveleva, said.
“This usually signals a couple of things to buyers: One, there is some wiggle room in the price that the seller is willing to accept; and two, the seller likely needs or wants to sell in the current market.”
“An uptick in terminated listings is when we typically see more negotiations and low-ball offers … At that point, buyers know they have the upper hand in the market.”
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rips Hockey Canada leadership over sex assault fund
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it's 'hard for anyone' to have faith in Hockey Canada's leadership as revelations emerge about how the federation maintains a fund meant to partially handle sexual abuse claims.
Heat warnings issued in four provinces, severe thunderstorms expected for some
Environment Canada issued heat warnings in four provinces on Tuesday, including Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Quebec.
Fire engulfs homes near London as temperatures hit record 40C
Britain recorded its highest ever temperature of 40C on Tuesday as a heatwave gripping Europe intensified, forcing train tracks to buckle and fueling a spate of fires across London.
Nova Scotia mass killer accumulated cash through 'illegitimate or suspicious' means
The Nova Scotia mass killer used 'illegitimate or suspicious means' to amass cash and enjoy a lifestyle well beyond his reported $40,000 annual income, the inquiry into his 2020 murders has found.
Alberta to open 4th COVID-19 vaccine dose to all adults Wednesday
Adult Albertans are eligible to receive a fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot on Wednesday, the province has announced.
Health Canada recalls more than 10M packs of cigarettes for fire hazard concerns
Health Canada is recalling more than 10 million packages of cigarettes over 'increased fire hazard' concerns.
Banff National Park ranked best stargazing spot in Canada: Next Vacay
An online travel search website has ranked Alberta's Banff National Park as the most 'Instagrammable' place to stargaze in Canada this year.
Manitoba doctor censured for prescribing ivermectin, providing COVID-19 misinformation
One Manitoba doctor has been censured for prescribing a patient ivermectin, not wearing a mask during a 2021 clinical encounter, and providing information about COVID-19 and the vaccine that was contrary to public health recommendations.
Fewer graduates are choosing to pursue family medicine. Doctors explain why
Fewer medical school graduates are opting for a career in family medicine, a choice some doctors say may boil down to finances.
Montreal
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Multiple heat warnings in effect in Quebec, thunderstorms coming
Heat has been making the headlines across Europe over the past week, with temperature records being shattered, and now heat warnings are in effect for parts of Southwestern Quebec, including Montreal.
-
COVID-19 claims 35 more lives in Quebec as infections rise
An additional 35 Quebecers have died due to COVID-19, for a total of 15,800 since the pandemic began.
-
SPCA, police rescue over a dozen cats from a Montreal storage locker
Montreal SPCA staff rescued more than a dozen cats and kittens locked in a storage locker in what they call 'unsanitary' conditions.
London
-
London police ID person charged in connection to disturbance at Pride event
London police have identified the person charged in connection with an altercation at the Wortley Pride event over the weekend.
-
Two people charged in connection with 2 weeks of break and enters
Two people are charged after a string of break and enters in London over a two week period.
-
Fatal collision claims life of motorcyclist in Grey County
Police are investigating after a two vehicle collision in the Township of Georgian Bluffs left the driver of a motorcycle deceased early Monday evening.
Kitchener
-
Concrete truck collides with ION train in Kitchener
ION trains are not running between Uptown Waterloo and downtown Kitchener after a concrete truck collided with an ION vehicle in Kitchener, derailing the train.
-
Guelph street closed for police investigation
Guelph Police Service said they have closed a street for an investigation.
-
Police release identity of swimmer who died at Guelph Lake
Provincial police have released the identity of the swimmer who died at Guelph Lake earlier this week.
Northern Ontario
-
Scammers are trying a new credit card scheme. Here's how the call went
Here's how a two-minute and 26-second call went with a credit card scammer before the person got frustrated and hung up.
-
Health Canada recalls more than 10M packs of cigarettes for fire hazard concerns
Health Canada is recalling more than 10 million packages of cigarettes over 'increased fire hazard' concerns.
-
Sudbury woman wins $100K lotto prize
Margaret Hamilton of Val Caron won $100,004 in the June 18 Encore draw, the Ontario Lottery and Game Corp. announced Tuesday.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa family could miss Disney World trip due to passport delays
An Ottawa dad may be forced to cancel a surprise trip to Disney World for his nine-year-old son because they still haven't received passports nearly 16 weeks after applying.
-
Inquest into Ottawa construction worker's death postponed
A coroner's inquest into the death of an Ottawa construction worker who died while working on the Claridge Icon building has been postponed.
-
Quebec's Hugo Houle wins Tour de France stage 16, fellow Canadian Michael Woods third
Canadian rider Hugo Houle of Sainte-Perpetue, Que., has won Stage 16 of the Tour de France. He is the first Canadian to win a Tour de France stage since Steve Bauer in 1988.
Windsor
-
Park gathering turns violent after man allegedly pulls gun during altercation
A 22-year-old man is facing multiple charges following a gun call in Mic Mac Park Saturday, police continue to investigate and are calling on witnesses and victims to come forward.
-
Windsor police seize loaded handgun, drugs from vehicle
While investigating a man who was wanted on outstanding arrest warrants, Windsor police found and seized two loaded handguns, an airsoft replica handgun and drugs from his vehicle.
-
Third Street Bridge opening delayed due to missing railings
The municipality of Chatham-Kent says missing railings have delayed the Third Street Bridge opening.
Barrie
-
Long-time Simcoe County friends celebrate lottery win
Three friends from Simcoe County who have been playing the lottery together for a decade are celebrating their $100,000 win.
-
Arrest made in Bradford shooting investigation
A Newmarket man faces a slew of charges in connection with a shooting investigation in Bradford West Gwillimbury.
-
OPP investigating armed robbery in Simcoe County
Nottawasaga provincial police are investigating an armed robbery at a business in Simcoe County involving a motorcyclist.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia mass killer accumulated cash through 'illegitimate or suspicious' means
The Nova Scotia mass killer used 'illegitimate or suspicious means' to amass cash and enjoy a lifestyle well beyond his reported $40,000 annual income, the inquiry into his 2020 murders has found.
-
N.S. premier reopening legislature to stop recommended pay hikes for its members
Nova Scotia's legislature will reconvene next week to stop the implementation of a pay bump for its members that would raise annual salaries above $100,000, Premier Tim Houston said Tuesday.
-
Civilian complaints watchdog probes N.S. RCMP conduct ahead of woman's 2017 murder
The civilian review board of the RCMP said Tuesday it will investigate the Nova Scotia RCMP's handling of the case of Susan Butlin, who was murdered by her neighbour four weeks after she told police he sexually assaulted her.
Calgary
-
Man killed in south Calgary assault, police look for witnesses
Kevin Allen Honish, 55, was rushed to hospital in serious condition but later died from his injuries.
-
Missing Calgary man last seen near Olympia Motel: police
Police say the family of Glen David Lamarsh, 46, haven't seen or heard from him since July 13.
-
Alberta to open 4th COVID-19 vaccine dose to all adults Wednesday
Adult Albertans are eligible to receive a fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot on Wednesday, the province has announced.
Winnipeg
-
How much rain fell in Manitoba during Tuesday's storm?
Southern Manitoba was hit with severe thunderstorms on Tuesday morning, bringing more than 100 millimetres (mm) of rain to parts of the province.
-
Manitoba doctor censured for prescribing ivermectin, providing COVID-19 misinformation
One Manitoba doctor has been censured for prescribing a patient ivermectin, not wearing a mask during a 2021 clinical encounter, and providing information about COVID-19 and the vaccine that was contrary to public health recommendations.
-
More details coming for next phase of Manitoba’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout
Manitobans will soon learn more details about the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine for children under five.
Vancouver
-
David Eby expected to announce he's running for B.C. premier
After weeks of speculation, B.C. Attorney General David Eby is expected to announce he's running to replace outgoing NDP Premier John Horgan.
-
3 minors plead guilty after stabbing outside Burnaby party: RCMP
Burnaby Mounties say three young people have pleaded guilty after a stabbing outside a party.
-
'We believe they were strangers': Woman charged, victim identified after fatal stabbing in Vancouver
A woman has been charged with second-degree murder following a fatal stabbing that Vancouver police say happened between two people who didn't know each other.
Edmonton
-
Local ninja warriors head to world championships
The Ultimate Ninja Athlete Association (UNAA) world championships will pit international ninjas against each other, and 45 Albertans will fight it out on the obstacle course from July 21 to 23.
-
Alberta to open 4th COVID-19 vaccine dose to all adults Wednesday
Adult Albertans are eligible to receive a fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot on Wednesday, the province has announced.
-
How you can learn about and celebrate Indigenous culture during the Pope's visit to Edmonton
As Canada prepares to welcome the Pope next week for a journey of healing and reconciliation, the City of Edmonton is offering a number of opportunities for residents to experience Indigenous culture and history.