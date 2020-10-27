TORONTO -- Twenty-four service members who fought in the First World War died in an asylum and were laid to rest in unmarked graves.

One group is trying to right that wrong.

"Wherever we can find an unmarked grave with a veteran, we will take measures to ensure that it's marked," said retired Col. Geordie Elms, president of the Ontario chapter of 'the Last Post Fund'

The Last Post Fund is non-profit group made up of retired military officers who work to ensure service men and women are afforded a dignified burial. They are working at the Lakeshore Psychiatric Hospital Cemetery in Etobicoke.

The 24 service members buried there represent various levels of the armed forces during the First World War. One member was Patrick James Cox, who served at Vimy Ridge and was awarded both war and victory medals. Others served in England, and in Canada. All died at Lakeshore Psychiatric Hospital in Etobicoke.

"Some of these (veterans) would have returned to Canada with shell shock," said Ed Janiszewski, a former employee at the Lakeshore hospital. "(They) would have needed institutionalization. The families wouldn't have been able to cope with them."

Fifteen-hundred and eleven people were buried at the cemetery between 1890 and 1979. Janisewski first came to the cemetery in 2004 and he said that he "found a dilapidated, untended wasteland of tall grasses, trees were falling over on graves."

Janisewski has been working to help restore the cemetery and identify unmarked graves for 15 years. He contacted the "The Last Post" to help identify service members saying he feels that it is the right thing to do.

"They had families, they had employment, and indeed service," he said.