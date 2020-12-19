TORONTO -- Protesters gathered outside Peel Regional Police headquarters on Saturday afternoon, calling for justice for the people who were killed and injured by police after the province's police watchdog cleared the officer who fatally shot a 26-year-old Black man in Brampton last April of criminal wrongdoing.

The protest, organized by Malton People's Movement, called for Peel police Chief Nishan Duraiappah to release the names of the officers involved in the deaths of D’Andre Campbell, Jamal Francique and Ejaz Choudry.

"The plan for this afternoon is to let everybody understand and everybody know that we are not going away," Derek Francique, Jamal's father, said. Jamal was shot in the back of the head by Peel police in January.

"These guys should be ashamed of themselves to know that my son got killed by a lethal gun when they had other opportunities to do otherwise.”

Protesters walked to the headquarters chanting, "charge the killer cop," "no justice, no peace," and "justice for D'Andre." They were also carrying signs that read "Justice for Families," "Defund the police," and "killer cops work here."

Protesters also threw red paint on a monument at the headquarters to represent the blood spilled by police

.

"They're hiding behind the blue. They're hiding behind each other. They're covering up everything that happens," Derek said.

The protest comes days after the Special Investigations Unit, which is called in to investigate incidents involving police officers where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault, released its findings in the death of Campbell earlier this week.

SIU Director Joseph Martino found "no reasonable grounds" to believe that the police officer involved in the April 6 shooting "committed a criminal offence."

According to the report, the incident began just after 5:30 p.m. when Campbell called 911 to his home on Sawston Circle, telling dispatchers that his mother and father "were trying to start an argument with him."

Campbell's mother, Yvonne, let two police officers inside their home and informed them of her son's mental health issues and that an argument had occurred. Campbell was diagnosed with schizophrenia at age 17.

The officers found Campbell in the kitchen, holding a knife. The SIU said the officers used their Taser to subdue him, but when it did not work, one of the officers shot Campbell twice, striking him in the abdomen.

Campbell was pronounced dead just after 6 p.m.

The officer who pulled the trigger declined to submit his notes or complete an interview, as is his right under provincial legislation. The SIU interviewed four witness officers, as well as Yvonne, Campbell's two sisters and father.

In the report, Martino said that without an interview to ascertain the subject officer's state of mind at the time he pulled the trigger, all other evidence gathered suggests he was justified in shooting Campbell.

"I am unable to reasonably conclude with any confidence that the (subject officer) acted without legal justification when he shot Mr. Campbell. On the contrary, the evidence suggests that the (subject officer) credibly believed at the time that he was confronted with a real and present danger to life and limb, and that his use of force was reasonable in the circumstances," Martino wrote in his report.

However, Martino said that a tactical retreat by the officers that night may have kept Campbell alive. He also criticized the officers for not making some sort of plan on how to deal with Campbell before walking into the kitchen.

"Though they knew that Mr. Campbell suffered from mental illness and was likely in an agitated condition, they did not confer with each other about the approach they would take once inside the home," he wrote in his report. "Thus, there was no talk of how they would react in the face of various contingencies, such as who between them would take the lead in dealing with Mr. Campbell or how de-escalation might be pursued should the need present itself."

But Martino said neither of these issues amounted to either officer breaking the law, calling the incident a tragedy.

Chantelle Krupka, who was shot in the abdomen by Peel police in May, said the report demonstrates that they can't rely on the SIU. That's why, she said, they will keep fighting until the officers who are responsible for the deaths are brought to justice.

"We're here to take it to our hand and demand the names of the officers who killed our loved ones so that we can pursue an investigation and charges of our own," Krupka said.

"They've shed so much blood, and until it stops, we will be making noise and we'll be making a mess."

- with files from Chris Herhalt