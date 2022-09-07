Group of 18 friends from Toronto area win $2.7M lottery prize
A group of 18 friends from the Greater Toronto Area is more than $2 million dollars richer after winning a LOTTARIO draw.
The group won a total of $2,762,848.20 from the March 12 draw after purchasing the winning ticket at Petro Canada on Major Mackenzie Drive in Markham, Ont.
The group members are:
- Lee Donald of Markham, Ont.
- Arudchelvan Arampamoorthy of Scarborough, Ont.
- Carlton Morris of Scarborough, Ont.
- Dervin Vassell of Oshawa, Ont.
- Felix Iyoha of Toronto, Ont.
- Garfield Lowe of North York, Ont.
- Ibraham Baiyat of Scarborough, Ont.
- Joseph Pereira of Toronto, Ont.
- Joseph Rasaiya of Scarborough, Ont.
- Kanalingam Shanmugam of Scarborough, Ont.
- Kurtis Charles of Scarborough, Ont.
- Mitra Bissoon of Scarborough, Ont.
- Mohammad Damra of Scarborough, Ont.
- Ndukate Ntete of Oshawa, Ont.
- Raphael George of Pickering, Ont.
- Scott McConnell of Oshawa, Ont.
- Shahram Dehghanpoor of Pickering, Ont.
- Winston Jennings of Ajax, Ont.
Lee Donald, whom OLG dubbed ‘the group leader’ in a release issued Wednesday, said the group of friends has been playing the lottery together for 15 years.
"I checked our ticket the day after the draw using the OLG App. I thought something was wrong with my phone – I was so shocked!" he said in the release.
While some are planning to invest their winnings, others are planning to pay their bills, Donald said.
If they choose to split the $2.7 million equally, each group member would pocket just over $150,000.
LOTTARIO, launched in 1978, is a terminal lotto game. Tickets are $1 each and the draws take place on Saturdays.
