Group of 18 friends from Toronto area win $2.7M lottery prize

Group member, Scott McConnell represented the group in the attached photo. (OLG) Group member, Scott McConnell represented the group in the attached photo. (OLG)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton