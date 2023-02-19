Group of 11 'high-fived each other' for winning lottery after playing for decades

Dale Biehn, one of the 11 group members to win a Lotto 6/49 draw after matching six of seven Encore numbers. (OLG) Dale Biehn, one of the 11 group members to win a Lotto 6/49 draw after matching six of seven Encore numbers. (OLG)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton