TORONTO -- The snow has largely fallen and the digging and ploughing has begun across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton area after a major winter storm overnight.

Environment Canada said a snowfall warning remained for Toronto and much of York Region until after 7 a.m., and a winter storm warning was in effect for Halton, Hamilton and Niagara.

Meteorologists said Toronto could see up to a further four centimetres of snow by late Tuesday morning.

The accumulation has already prompted school boards in Peel, York, Halton and Durham regions to cancel buses or stop class entirely.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told CP24 officers had responded to 100 crashed in the past 24 hours and were aware of 12 active scenes on GTA highways at 5:30 a.m.

He said that in Mississauga it appeared the snowfall was “pretty much done.”

Drivers getting on GTA highways need to be aware they will not be completely clear of snow for hours and to be mindful of “windrows” of snow that form between lanes.

“Keep your hands on the wheel, stay nice and calm and focused on where you’re trying to go,” he said.

The TTC warned that all express bus service was cancelled and streetcar lines would see major delays throughout the morning due to the snowfall.

Bitterly cold temperatures in Toronto have prompted the city's medical officer of health to issue an extreme cold weather alert today. Toronto will see a high of -6 C but the temperature will feel closer to -20 this morning with the wind chill.

Warming centres will open at four locations across Toronto and additional services have been activated for those experiencing homelessness.