Grassroots Toronto campaign aims to memorialize transgender soul singer Jackie Shane

Soul singer Jackie Shane is seen performing in this undated image. (Courtesy of the Estate of Jackie Shane) Soul singer Jackie Shane is seen performing in this undated image. (Courtesy of the Estate of Jackie Shane)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton