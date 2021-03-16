TORONTO -- An Ontario woman who was shocked by $1,400 in video game charges on her credit card said she's heartbroken that the fees won't be refunded.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of people playing video games has jumped dramatically, with an estimated 50 per cent more playing video games online.

Depending on the type of games being played, users may be able to buy extra points or rewards, but a grandmother found out those charges can add up fast.

"I don't know how anyone could rack up that much on a game. My grandson said it was for skins or credits," Diana Liscoumb of Sutton, Ont. told CTV News Toronto.

Liscoumb said her 13-year-old grandson asked if she could use her credit card to buy him points for one of his games he plays and she agreed.

She thought the most he could spend was $15, but over the course of three days he ran up $1,400 in charges.

Liscoumb said when she got her credit card bill, she had been charged $1,400 in fees and it would have been higher, but her credit card stopped the charges as they were considered unusual activity.

"I spoke to my grandson and he didn't realize what he had done. He thought everything was free when he was downloading these things. He didn't realize they were being downloaded onto my credit card," Liscoumb said.

Her grandson was playing on the Sony PlayStation network.

When she contacted PlayStation, she was told they were legitimate charges that could not be refunded.

When CTV News Toronto reached on to PlayStation on Liscoumb’s behalf a spokesperson said "We reviewed this case at your request and determined that it did not qualify for a refund as outlined in our terms of service and user agreement."

"I'm just heartbroken and Visa said they can't do anything, because I’m the one that put the credit card into the system," Liscoumb said

PlayStation advised to avoid video games charges use parental controls, set up spending limits, delete credit card information or use video game gift cards.

Liscoumb said it will be difficult to pay back the $1,400 in charges and says her grandson is upset too.

"He even offered to get a job when he turns 14 to help pay for it," Liscoumb said.

If you have video charges you don't agree with you can dispute them with the gaming company and your credit card, but your best bet is making sure you have safeguards set-up to avoid the charges in the first place.