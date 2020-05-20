TORONTO -- Now that it’s clear Ontario students won’t be returning to classrooms this spring, many who are graduating high school are turning their thoughts to what their post-secondary education will look like come September.

It’s already been an especially strange time for the class of 2020, dealing with everything from upended graduation ceremonies and proms, and now there are concerns about online learning and student housing.

In Scarborough, Chloe Panganiban has accepted a place at the University of Toronto.

“As a science student myself, what are labs going to look like? What are group projects going to be like? We just don’t know,” Panganiban, who is graduating from St. John Henry Catholic High School, said.

She said students are still not used to online learning and understood it more as a back-up given the health and safety realities.

Leaning on virtual education is also a concern for Emily Thomas in Fort Erie, Ont.

Come September, she’s moving to Toronto and got an apartment lined up to study acting and dance at Randolph College for the Performing Arts.

“I’m a little worried if this continues and were going to have to do dance classes online,” Thomas said.

“I kind of want to be there to be able to talk to my teachers to really help me through what I need to learn.”

In North Toronto, Jordan Rimon said he’s a little sad about missing the end-of-year traditions, but wants to be a doctor and is focused on deciding what university he’ll attend come the fall.

“As a kid you always see these graduations and ceremonies as a milestone in your life, and it turns out the class of 2020 isn’t going to have that,” said Rimon who is graduating from North Toronto Collegiate Institute.

Rimon said that despite the pandemic, he’s looking forward to life after high school and a new experience.

“University will be different,” Rimon said.