

Lyndsay Morrison, CTV News Toronto





You won’t find Grade 9 students in the classroom today. Instead, they are out at various workplaces around Ontario for “Take Our Kids to Work Day” – including the Bell Media Studios North.

“I’m excited to see how TV works and how a newscast is made,” said Ben Place, 13.

He’s one of dozens of students touring 9 Channel Nine Court Tuesday morning, visiting CTV’s local and national newsrooms, along with studios and control rooms operated by TSN.

“I find it very interesting to learn and understand,” says Nowshin Rahman, 14. “The studios, the different angles, how it’s directed, how everything works.”

“I really like the Jay and Dan studio,” said Jack Taylor, 14. “I like that there are three different sets all set up in the same room.”

“Take Our Kids to Work Day” is an annual event where students spend the day with a parent, relative, friend or volunteer host and learn about the world of work.