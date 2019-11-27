Google Canada shares love for Scarborough after unflattering photo controversy
Google shares love for Scarborough after unflattering photo controversy. (Twitter / @GoogleCanada)
TORONTO -- Google Canada has taken to Twitter to list all the reasons why it loves Scarborough a week after an unflattering photo appeared at the top of the search results.
The image, which originated from a news article about a Scarborough home after it partially collapsed in February, received backlash for being at the top of the search results.
People took to social media to complain about the photograph, saying that it “doesn’t accurately depict” the neighbourhood.
The issue even prompted city councillor Michael Thompson to put forward an urgent motion on Tuesday asking Google Canada to publicly apologize for the photo.
The photo has since been removed from the top of Google and has not yet been replaced.
On Wednesday morning, Google Canada posted seven tweets outlining its love for Scarborough.
"Scarborough is more than just a Google Search result and we know that we've only scratched the surface on why it's a wonderful place to visit and live," one of the tweets said.
The top images on Google are selected by a computer algorithm. It’s not clear what parameters the search engine uses or what causes the photos to change.