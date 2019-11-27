TORONTO -- Google Canada has taken to Twitter to list all the reasons why it loves Scarborough a week after an unflattering photo appeared at the top of the search results.

The image, which originated from a news article about a Scarborough home after it partially collapsed in February, received backlash for being at the top of the search results.

People took to social media to complain about the photograph, saying that it “doesn’t accurately depict” the neighbourhood.

The issue even prompted city councillor Michael Thompson to put forward an urgent motion on Tuesday asking Google Canada to publicly apologize for the photo.

The photo has since been removed from the top of Google and has not yet been replaced.

On Wednesday morning, Google Canada posted seven tweets outlining its love for Scarborough.

How much do we ❤︎ you Scarborough? Let us count the ways... #ScarbTO 1/7 pic.twitter.com/2SZHCbwJ2G — Google Canada (@googlecanada) November 27, 2019

Every summer, searches for Scarborough Bluffs peak globally. Plan a visit with Google Maps and make sure to check out all 11 parks with amazing views. We’re not bluffin’. https://t.co/RIkTPX7oxp #ScarbTO 2/7 pic.twitter.com/zLMekd7A7N — Google Canada (@googlecanada) November 27, 2019 Two words: Lilly Singh. One of the most famous @YouTube creators on the planet was born and raised in Scarborough. She isn’t shy about it, either. #ScarbTO 3/7 pic.twitter.com/3aWr3PaGpm — Google Canada (@googlecanada) November 27, 2019

What is 22 times the size of Central Park and has over 1700 species of wildlife? Rouge National Urban Park! Explore the gorgeous landscapes on Street View������️ https://t.co/UJ9ACS3vT3 4/7 #ScarbTO pic.twitter.com/Yz4rIKBwOM — Google Canada (@googlecanada) November 27, 2019

All Day Breakfast? ✔️ Open 24 Hours? ✔️ Kids Menu? ✔️Markham Station has been a beloved Scarborough institution for over 15 years, and great at any hour. 2000 reviewers can’t be wrong! 5/7 #ScarbTO pic.twitter.com/BpLzqCfQSO — Google Canada (@googlecanada) November 27, 2019

"Scarborough is more than just a Google Search result and we know that we've only scratched the surface on why it's a wonderful place to visit and live," one of the tweets said.

The top images on Google are selected by a computer algorithm. It’s not clear what parameters the search engine uses or what causes the photos to change.