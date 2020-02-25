TORONTO -- Thousands of GTA commuters are facing a difficult time getting home as rail protests hamper GO Train service.

New protests cropped up Tuesday on several rail lines, affecting service on the Milton, Lakeshore East and Lakeshore West lines.

At around 6:15 p.m., Metrolinx said that all service was resuming across all lines, but advised customers to expect longer travel times, residual delays and some cancellations throughout the evening.

The protests have been set up in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs in British Columbia, who are opposing a pipeline project and infringements on their territorial rights.

A number of people set up a blockade west of Aldershot GO Station on Monday night and had remained on the tracks throughout Tuesday, forcing Metrolinx to suspend GO train service between Hamilton and Aldershot stations and replace it with buses.

Police served the protesters with an injunction ordering them to leave on Tuesday morning but did not forcibly remove them from the premises.

At around 5:15 p.m., CP24’s cameras then captured the protesters peacefully leaving the area in two large groups.

However their departure came about an hour after another blockade formed on the tracks near Kipling GO Station.

Service was completely suspended along GO Transit’s Milton line due to that blockade.

A media liaison for the blockade said eight people had been arrested at the demonstration.

Metrolinx said that it was unable to provide buses to supplement service along the route because it does not have enough of them to carry the 20,000 commuters that utilize the line each night.

The agency later said that the resumption of service would not rely on buses, but would involve trains taking a a longer route to make use of a detour. .

Video captured by reporters at the scene showed huge crowding at Union Station amid the disruptions.

Crowding continues at Union Station. Metrolinx says Milton GO train service remains suspended and to expect delays across the system. The latest here: https://t.co/r8ZdzhSkTa pic.twitter.com/mlcuUP6sfY — CTV Toronto (@CTVToronto) February 25, 2020

In a message posted to Twitter late Tuesday afternoon, Metrolinx said that it is bringing in additional resources and is doing the “absolute best” they can “given the situation.”

The transit agency, however, conceded that there will be a significant disruption to the evening commute.

“We know how inconvenient this is and we ask for everyone’s patience,” the tweet states.