

CTV News Toronto





GO Transit riders travelling on the Barrie line on Thursday morning were faced with major delays after a person was struck and killed by a train.

The incident occurred south of Downsview Park, near Castlefield Avenue, shortly before 9 a.m.

The line was suspended for about an hour while police investigated. Service resumed at around 10 a.m. with residual delays.

The suspension impacted three trains carrying an estimated 3,000 to 5,000 passengers.

Travellers are advised to continue to check online for updated train times and cancellations.