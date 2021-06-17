Advertisement
GO train service suspended on Milton Line after fatality on tracks
Published Thursday, June 17, 2021 8:06AM EDT
TORONTO -- GO train service has been suspended on the Milton Line following a fatality on the tracks east of the Milton GO Station.
Police say they are investigating after a pedestrian was reportedly struck in the area of the Sixth Line Milton railway crossing and Sixth Line is now closed for the investigation.
GO Transit says emergency personnel have reported a fatality and trains will not move through the area for approximately two hours.
