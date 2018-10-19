GO Train service resumes on Lakeshore West after fatality: Metrolinx
Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, October 19, 2018 4:10PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, October 19, 2018 6:58PM EDT
GO Train service has resumed along a portion of the Lakeshore West line after a fatality, Metrolinx has confirmed.
Halton police said the incident occurred on the Lakeshore West line, east of Bronte Station near Third Line around 3:20 p.m.
According to Metrolinx, a westbound train was held at the scene while police investigated the incident. GO buses were provided to customers who wished to travel westbound from Oakville.
In a news release issued Friday afternoon, Halton police said service resumed in both directions on the tracks around 4 p.m.
Authorities have confirmed that the victim of the fatality was female. They will not be providing any further information about the incident.