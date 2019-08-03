Girl, 10, who went missing from Oshawa home found safe
Sean Davidson , CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, August 3, 2019 12:40PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, August 3, 2019 2:40PM EDT
A 10-year-old girl who went missing from her Oshawa home this morning has been found safe and well, Durham police say.
The girl was last seen at 8.07 a.m. walking northbound from her residence on Colborne Street East in Oshawa.
Police previosuly said that “numerous officers” searched the neighbourhood but were unable to locate her.
At around 2 p.m., police confirmed that the girl had been found in good health.