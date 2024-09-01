Advertisement
Girl, 10, in hospital after being struck by vehicle while riding bike in Brampton
Published Sunday, September 1, 2024 9:48PM EDT
Police are on the scene of a collision in Brampton that sent a girl to hospital on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)
Share:
A 10-year-old girl is in hospital after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Brampton on Sunday.
It happened near Drummondville and Riseborough drives, south of Castlemore Road.
Peel paramedics told CTV News Toronto that the girl was taken to the Hospital for Sick Children with serious injuries.
Meanwhile, Peel police said the driver remained at the scene.