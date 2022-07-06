Gas prices in most of Ontario will take another big drop Thursday

Gas prices in most of Ontario will take another big drop Thursday

A driver picks up a nozzle to fill up his car with fuel on Thursday, June 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) A driver picks up a nozzle to fill up his car with fuel on Thursday, June 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton