Gas prices in GTA expected to rise today

Torontonians may want to fill up their tanks ahead of a spike in gas prices.

According to Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, prices at the pumps are expected to rise by four cents on Thursday, reaching about $1.83 per litre.

The following day the prices are expected to rise yet again, reaching about $1.87 a litre on Friday.

In total, motorists will see an eight-cent increase in the next 36 hours, he said.

Gas prices in Ontario have been fluctuating over the last few weeks after a record high in March when prices soared above $1.90 per litre.

Earlier this month, McTeague said that some Ontarians may have to pay about $2 per litre in the summer.