Funeral to be held Wednesday for slain Toronto police officer Const. Andrew Hong
A funeral is set to be held Wednesday morning for Const. Andrew Hong, the Toronto police officer who was fatally gunned down in Mississauga last week.
Hong, 48, was one of three people fatally shot by a gunman who went on a shooting spree in the GTA on Sept. 12.
He was taking part in a training exercise in Mississauga and was on a lunch break when he was shot at close range in an unprovoked attack at a Tim Hortons. Investigators have said they believe the suspect was “looking for a police officer.”
The gunman then crossed the road to another parking lot where he shot another person and stole their vehicle. He then took off to an auto body shop in Milton where he shot three others. Shakeel Ashraf, 38, was pronounced dead at the scene while the third person who was fatally shot – 28-year-old international student Satwinder Singh – died in hospital several days later.
The gunman was eventually tracked down to a cemetery in Hamilton, where he was fatally shot during an interaction with police.
Friends, colleagues and family have remembered Hong, a 22-year veteran of the force, as a “larger than life” character, a loveable practical joker who was affable and well-liked by all who met him.
Hong is survived by his wife, two teenage children and his parents. His family issued a statement following his death, but have asked for privacy while they grieve. The funeral is open to family and their guests as well as members of the Toronto Police Service.
However the public has been invited to view the procession as Hong’s body is transferred from the funeral home in Thornhill to the Toronto Congress Centre, where the funeral service will be held at noon. There will also be a live stream of the ceremony. CP24 and CTV News Toronto will have special live coverage of the procession and ceremony starting at 9 a.m.
Members of the public who wish to view the funeral procession will be able to do so from 9:25 a.m. as it makes its way north on Yonge Street, west on Hwy. 407, south on Hwy. 27, east on Steeles Avenue and south on Martin Grove Road.
The public will be able to view the procession from a number of Highway 407 overpasses. They include
- Bathurst Street
- Dufferin Street
- Keele Street
- Jane Street
- Weston Road
- Pine valley Drive
- Islington Avenue
A number of road closures will also be in effect in order to accommodate the procession and funeral. They are as follows:
- Martin Grove Road – full closure from Dixon Road to Belfield Road at 6:30 a.m.
- Martin Grove Road – full closure from Dixon Road to Bethridge Boulevard at 7:30 a.m.
- Belfield Road – full closure at 7:30 a.m. and limited or screened access from Hwy. 27 to Martin Grove Road and Kipling Avenue to Martin Grove Road, no one shall cross Martin Grove Road from 7:30 a.m. until the end of the ceremony
- Hwy 409 – east and west ramps shall be closed at 6:30 a.m. to Martin Grove Road
- Hwy 401 – westbound ramp shall be closed at 6:30 a.m. to Martin Grove Road
All road closures are expected to end once the funeral procession has cleared by around 1 p.m.
Temporary TTC route diversions will also be in place between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m. They will affect the 45B bus to Kipling Station and the 46 Martin Grove bus.
Books of condolence were made available for the public to sign at Traffic Services and Toronto Police Headquarters until Tuesday. Visitation was also held Tuesday at the funeral home in Thornhill.
