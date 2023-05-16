Full list of Ontario restaurants that made Canada's top 100 list

There’s a strong showing of Toronto restaurants in this year’s Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants List, including a second-place finish for a well-known culinary favourite and a steakhouse that tops the 10 best new eateries.

The contemporary French offerings at Alo have placed the downtown Toronto restaurant in the No. 2 spot of the publication’s annual ranking.

“Eight years in, Patrick Kriss confidently stays the course with his highly orchestrated tasting menus — expect a three-hour seating — executed with the elevated finesse loyal clients have come to expect — nay, demand,” the editors behind the magazine write.

Alo also placed second in 2022, the same year it was awarded a coveted Michelin star along with a handful of other Toronto eateries after the prestigious guide made its debut north of the border.

Previously, Alo was ranked first by Canada’s 100 Best for four years in a row prior to the lits’s hiatus in 2021 brought on by COVID-19 restrictions.

A dish served at Toronto's Alo restaurant. Led by chef Patrick Kriss, who was named Outstanding Chef, Alo is again the top restaurant in the country on Canada's 100 Best magazine list. (Alo)

But which restaurant got top honours in this year’s list?

That distinction goes to Mon Lapin in Montreal’s Little Italy neighbourhood.

“It’s elusive, that sweet spot between being a special-occasion restaurant and a no-occasion let’s-grab-a-bite kind of place, but for five years Mon Lapin has occupied just that ethereal zone,” the magazine writes.

Montreal restaurants dominate Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants List with 27 eateries on the annual ranking. Mon Lapin, shown in this handout image, has the number 1 spot. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Dominique Lafond **MANDATORY CREDIT **

Back in Toronto, a newish restaurant in the city’s west end and a dive bar directly up the street are also getting praise.

Opened in 2022 after years of planning and delays brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, Matty Matheson’s Prime Seafood Palace is the number one new restaurant, according to Canada’s 100 Best.

“Seriously levelling up on typical steakhouse offerings, this casual yet visually impressive space offers creative upscale takes on the usual favourites (and a hefty price tag, to boot),” the publication said.

About a half-hour walk north of the inconspicuous restaurant covered in cathedral-like wooden finishings, Civil Liberties has been awarded best bar in the country.

The no-frills watering hole – where bartenders craft custom cocktails based on their patrons’ preferences – is enjoying its second straight year at the top of the list.

“The neon “Cocktails & Dreams” sign hanging in the front window is a great example of truth in advertising. And success has kept Canada’s Best Bar — for the second year in a row — honest,” Canada’s 100 Best said.

According to editor-in-chief Jacob Richler, this year’s list marks a return to its former glory, with restaurants unlimited by COVID-19 restrictions for the first time since 2019 and more judges than ever before.

"We always pride ourselves on the quality of our best restaurants lists–but all the same, this 2023 edition is a standout. We had more judges than ever before dining out with enthusiasm all across the country–and giving us their invaluable, thoughtful feedback," Richler said.

The 135 judges, chosen for their reputation and knowledge of the culinary scene, do not receive any direction on where to go and what to eat and no free meals are accepted, officials said.

Here’s a look at all of the restaurants in Ontario that made the cut this year, 18 of which are in Toronto.

2. Alo

4. Edulis

5. Restaurant Pearl Morissette

7. Langdon Hall

11. 20 Victoria

14. Osteria Giulia

17. Prime Seafood Palace

18. Canoe

19. Sushi Masaki Saito

25. MIMI Chinese

26. Quetzal

29. Dreyfus

31. Alice

32. Giulietta

34. Hexagon

35. Don Alfonso 1890

38. Taverne Bernhardt’s

40. Shoushin

46. Pompette

47. The Pine

49. Riviera

62. Arlo

63. Supply and Demand

65. Café Boulud

85. Perch

88. Atelier

91. Alma

96. North & Navy

97. Gitanes

100. Richmond Station