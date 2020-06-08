TORONTO --
A significant list of businesses, including restaurants, hair salons and malls, will be allowed to reopen as of Friday in some parts of Ontario, except the Toronto-area and a few other regions, as the province enters Stage 2 of its restart phase through a regional approach.
The majority of Ontario's public health unit regions moved forward to Stage 2 on June 12, the province announced on Monday afternoon.
Full list of businesses that can reopen
Health units in the Greater Toronto Area, along with a few others like Niagara and Windsor, are not included on the list of regions moving forward into Stage 2 on Friday. The regions excluded from the list will remain in Stage 1 of the restart phase.
These are the public health units moving to Stage 2:
-
Algoma Public Health
-
Brant County Health Unit
-
Chatham-Kent Public Health
-
Eastern Ontario Health Unit
-
Grey Bruce Health Unit
-
Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit
-
Hastings Prince Edward Public Health
-
Huron Perth Public Health
-
Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health
-
Leeds Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit
-
Middlesex-London Health Unit
-
North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit
-
Northwestern Health Unit
-
Ottawa Public Health
-
Peterborough Public Health
-
Porcupine Health Unit
-
Public Health Sudbury & Districts
-
Region of Waterloo Public Health and Emergency Services
-
Renfrew County and District Health Unit
-
Simcoe-Muskoka District Health Unit
-
Southwestern Public Health
-
Thunder Bay District Health Unit
-
Timiskaming Health Unit
-
Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health
These are the public health units not moving to Stage 2:
-
Durham Region Health Department
-
Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit
-
Halton Region Public Health
-
Hamilton Public Health Services
-
Lambton Public Health
-
Niagara Region Public Health
-
Peel Public Health
-
Toronto Public Health
-
Windsor-Essex County Health Unit
-
York Region Public Health