Advertisement
Full list of Ontario pharmacies now offering COVID-19 tests
Published Wednesday, September 23, 2020 2:02PM EDT Last Updated Monday, September 28, 2020 8:12AM EDT
TORONTO -- Up to 60 pharmacies across Ontario will be offering COVID-19 testing as of Friday.
Premier Doug Ford made the announcement on Wednesday.
The testing will be done by appointment only and will only be offered to those not experiencing symptoms of the novel coronavirus.
Here is a full list of pharmacies that will be offering the tests, according to the government's website:
Toronto
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 1630 Danforth Avenue
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 1601 Bayview Avenue
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 1027 Yonge Street
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 3446 Dundas Street West
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 1400 Dupont Street
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 360A Bloor Street West
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 123 Rexdale Boulevard
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 900 Albion Road
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 4841 Yonge Street
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 5095 Yonge Street
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 3874 Bathurst Street
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 2550 Finch Avenue West
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 2751 Eglinton Avenue East
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 629 Markham Road
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 2301 Kingston Road
- Shoppers Drug Mart, Unit A-1780 Markham Road
- Medicine Shoppe, 2600 Eglinton Avenue West
- Village Square Pharmacy, 2942 Finch Avenue East
- Rexall, 4459 Kingston Road
- Rexall, 250 Wincott Drive
- Rexall, 901 Eglinton Avenue West
Brampton
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 160 Main Street South
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 10665 Bramalea Road
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 34A Avondale Boulevard
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 366 Main Street North
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 10048 McLaughlin Road
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 1 Kennedy Road South
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 3938 Cottrelle Boulevard
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 11965 Hurontario Street
- Rexall, Unit A01-545 Steeles Avenue West
Mississauga
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 6975 Meadowvale Town Centre Circle
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 101-5602 Tenth Line West
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 1-5425 Creditview Road
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 7070 McLaughlin Road
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 579 Lakeshore Road East
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 3980 Grand Park Drive
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 2470 Hurontario Street
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 700 Burnhamthrope Road East
Markham
- Rexall, 90 Copper Creek Drive
Ottawa
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 1180 Walkley Road
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 647 Earl Armstrong Road
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 455 Bank Street
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 541 Montreal Road
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 3940 Innes Road
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 2954 St. Joseph Boulevard
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 1937 Portobello Boulevard
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 1-2148 Carling Avenue
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 1309 Carling Avenue
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 1102 Klondike Road
- Cedarview Pharmacy, 12-4100 Strandherd Drive
- Medicine Shoppe, 19-5303 Canotek Road
- Rexall, 1615 Orleans Boulevard
Huntsville
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 51 King William Street
RELATED IMAGES