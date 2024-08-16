TORONTO
Toronto

    • Fuel spill from Hwy. 401 collision in North York results in lane closures

    A jackknifed tractor-trailer rests on top of a barrier between the eastbound collector and express lanes of Highway 401 east of Yonge Street on Friday, Aug. 16, 2024. (X/OPP_HSD) A jackknifed tractor-trailer rests on top of a barrier between the eastbound collector and express lanes of Highway 401 east of Yonge Street on Friday, Aug. 16, 2024. (X/OPP_HSD)
    A car and a tractor-trailer collided on Highway 401 in North York Friday evening, resulting in a fuel spill that closed several eastbound lanes for several hours.

    Ontario Provincial Police said the collision occurred on the highway near Yonge Street shortly after 6 p.m.

    As a result, the tractor-trailer jackknifed and rested on top of a median between the eastbound collector and express lanes. The tank got damaged, and diesel fuel spilled onto the highway.

    Crews are on the scene of a collision on Highway 401 which resulted in a diesel spill on Friday, Aug. 16, 2024. (MTO)

    No injuries were reported in the collision.

    Three eastbound express and collector lanes of the highway between Bayview and Yonge Street were blocked due to the incident. Only one express left lane and one collector right lane were open to traffic.

    The closure was expected to remain in place for several hours as crews cleaned up the spill, police said.

