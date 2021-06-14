TORONTO -- Residents in one of Ontario's COVID-19 hot spots expressed frustration Monday at their inability to book vaccinations close to home amid a crush of demand after the province accelerated second doses in areas where the Delta variant is spreading.

The province had said people in seven regions who got their first dose on May 9 or earlier could book a second shot starting Monday. Spots, however, were quickly filled.

One resident of Mississauga, Ont., Rodrigo Cokting, said he would have to drive more than 100 kilometres to Simcoe, Ont., to get a second dose, initially scheduled for August, after finding nothing nearby.

"It's not ideal but it's what was available so I booked it because I really want to get the second shot and two weeks after that finally feeling fully protected," he said.

Other residents from Mississauga, which is in Peel Region, had similar trouble trying to book an appointment in the city.

Mike Morden, 45, said he waited on the provincial vaccine booking website for 90 minutes to reserve his second dose only to end up booking by phone.

"(They said) there was nothing in Mississauga. It took a lot of effort," Morden said, adding his second dose was now booked at Toronto's Metro Convention Centre.

Health authorities in Peel Region, which has been hit by the more contagious Delta variant, confirmed clinics were fully booked but said more appointments would be offered throughout the week. The health unit encouraged residents to check back later.

"We're grateful that so many of our residents are stepping up to get their second dose to protect themselves, their loved ones and their community," it said in a statement.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said appointment shortages were typical when areas were opened to second doses. She said millions of doses were on the way.

"We're just asking people to be patient," Elliott said. "If they try later on in the day, they generally find that spots are available."

Scientific evidence shows people with one vaccine dose are less protected against the highly infectious Delta variant.

On Monday, the province reported 447 new cases of COVID-19 and four more related deaths. Peel, along with Toronto, Waterloo, the Timmins area and Durham Region, remained the most affected areas.

While the Health Ministry said 384 people were in hospital with coronavirus disease, more than 10 per cent of hospitals did not submit data over the weekend.

Also on Monday, five remote Indigenous communities on James Bay said they were facing a deepening pandemic crisis exacerbated by poor infrastructure and overcrowding because of housing shortages. The communities said 283 cases of COVID 19 were active.

In Kashechewan First Nation on the Albany River, a community of 1,800, 222 people -- more than half under age 18 -- had tested positive as of Sunday. Six members have been airlifted to hospitals in southern Ontario, while the small nursing station has been overrun.

"Nowhere in Canada is the situation COVID-19 bleaker than it is Kashechewan," Chief Leo Friday said in a statement.

The community has put itself in a complete lockdown, meaning families that depend on hunting and fishing are now dependent on costly grocery deliveries instead, Friday said.

In response, Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller said the federal government was working with the Kashechewan leadership and others to address the urgent health needs. Among other things, Miller said six nurses and more protective gear had been sent to the community as had 15 Canadian Rangers.

"We are continually assessing the situation in Kashechewan and providing additional supports as needed," Miller said.

Elliott also said the province was working with First Nations and with the Ministry of Indigenous Affairs to ensure people in the remote areas get the supports they need.

Also on Monday, the province said that, as of Wednesday, people will be able to enter Ontario via its interprovincial land and water borders but will have to follow public health measures.

Additionally, Ontario said it had sped up its plan for professional and elite amateur leagues to allow high-level teams including the Blue Jays and Raptors, to hold non-contact practice and dry-land training in the province.

Teams and leagues were expected to be able to resume games as soon as August, although there was no plan yet to allow spectators.

With files from Denise Paglinawan

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 14, 2021.