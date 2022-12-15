Freezing rain, snow set to hit Toronto as 'complex' winter storm travels through the region

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather advisory for the Greater Toronto Area Thursday as it warns of freezing rain and up to 10cm of snow for the region.

The agency says a winter storm will kick off Thursday morning due to a low-pressure system travelling from the U.S. expected to bring hazardous conditions.

A special weather statement was issued around 5:30 a.m, forecasting a risk of freezing rain in the late morning followed by snowfall in the afternoon.

Up to 10cm of snow is expected, with local amounts of 15cm possible.

The agency says the snow will “taper to flurries or drizzle” by Thursday evening.

Environment Canada is also warning of wind gusts near 70 km/h. The winds are expected in the morning and are forecast to diminish by evening.

Visibility will be reduced during the storm, the agency says, adding that motorists should expect “hazardous winter driving conditions” and adjust their travel plans accordingly.

“If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance,” the statement said.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas.”

For a list of school closures and transportation cancellations in the Greater Toronto Area, click here.

CLIMATOLOGIST SAYS STORM COULD BE ‘VERY COMPLEX’

Speaking with CP24 Wednesday evening, Environment Canada Senior Climatologist Dave Phillips said Thursday’s storm could be "very complex" and "tricky" in nature and vary in different parts of the Greater Toronto Area.

“You could drive from one part of Toronto to the other and you could have very different weather,” he said, adding that while some areas of the GTA might see rain, others could see snow, freezing rain, ice pellets or a “congealed mixture of all of the above.”

“The only uniform thing in all of these areas around the Toronto area is the winds. The winds would be from the southeast of 50, gusting up to 70, kilometres per hour.

In Toronto specifically, Phillips predicted the city would be “alright” overnight and into the morning commute.

At about mid-morning however, Phillips said, the city might see a few hours of ice pellets and freezing rain.

“But then soon after noon, it'll switch over to snow, heavy at times. And then by say six o'clock at night, there’ll just be periods of snow and then we'll end with flurries towards Friday morning,” he said.

SNOW REMOVAL EQUIPMENT AT THE READY

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday morning, Mayor John Tory said they have 1,100 pieces of equipment “at the ready” to deal with the storm.

“People will see today some of that equipment being repositioned in different places around the city so it is literally ready to go to work on the streets and sidewalks,” he said. “I think the steps that are necessary will be taken.”

The city has already started salting certain roads in which there is a build up of ice, Director of Operations and Maintenance Vincent Sferrazza told CTV News Toronto.

“As of yesterday we were salting some locations that were experiencing some icy conditions,” he said.

In preparation for the storm, trucks will begin applying liquid brine to high-priority areas such as hills, expressways and bridges—if the temperatures drop enough.

“It will be ready dependent,” Sferrazza said. “But we are ready to activate tomorrow.”