

CTV News Toronto





It’s that time of year again.

Toronto Public Health is opening a number of flu shot clinics across the city, starting today with one at the Toronto Reference Library on Yonge Street from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

While getting the shot is free, Torontonians will need a valid health card to access them.

“The flu shot is a very safe vaccine and it has been proven to be effective,” Associate Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vinita Dubey told CTV News Toronto on Friday.

“The flu shot will give you protection against the flu that nothing else can. It is still our best shot against infection.”

New this year is a “high-dose” vaccine, which Dubey says is open to adults age 65 years and older. It is meant to help provide better protection for seniors.

But, she said it remains important for every one of all ages to get vaccinated.

“More than 60 per cent of seniors tend to get the vaccine. In the general population, it’s between 30 and 40 per cent. We know that we can do better,” she said.

“Even healthy adults can get very sick, and healthy adults are often parents of really young children. They’re also children of really old adults. So it’s important for all adults and all children to get the vaccine.”

Last year alone there were about 4,200 lab-confirmed cases of the flu in Toronto.

Those interested in booking an appointment at one of the free clinics can do so here.

The remaining clinics are as follows:

Oct. 27 - Centre Point Mall (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Nov. 1 – East York Town Centre (2:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.)

Nov. 24 – Etobicoke Civic Centre (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

The clinics will remain open until Nov. 24.

“There’s no question that the best way to protect against the flu,” Dubey said. “Even if the vaccine provides 50 per cent protection, that’s one in two chances of being protected.”