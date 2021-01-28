TORONTO -- During the pandemic, a lot more people are using the food delivery service DoorDash, but even if you haven’t and you bank with Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD] you may want to check your account.

Toronto resident Cecilia Verkley said she noticed two DoorDash charges on her bank statement. One was for $61.44 and the other was $151.93 even though she has never ordered food using the service.

“I looked at my transaction record and there were two transactions for DoorDash, a company that I have never even done business with,” Verkley said.

Verkley added “not only do I not use DoorDash, I don’t do any online baking at all."

Amy Weirick, who lives in Columbus, Ohio, said she bought her dream home on Pelee Island, just off the southern-most tip of Ontario and needed a Canadian bank account to pay bills in Canada.

Weirick said she noticed a DoorDash charge of $154.82 taken from her bank account.

“Obviously I’m not doing DoorDash in Toronto. I’m in Ohio and with the pandemic, I’m not even allowed to go to Toronto," Weirick said.

She said she has been trying to have the charges reversed for the past two months.

“I feel like they are charged with keeping my money safe and obviously they are not, and they’re still not ready to make good on the loss of my money,” Weirick said.

The fraudulent DoorDash charges appear to be happening only with TD Bank.

A TD Bank spokesperson told CTV News Toronto that “a small percentage of TD debit cardholders experienced fraudulent activity incurring unauthorized charges from a single merchant” over a time period.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused and are actively working with our customers to facilitate reimbursement,” the spokesperson said.

DoorDash said it's working with the bank to reimburse funds taken fraudulently, but at this point it’s not really clear how it happened.

Verkley is still waiting for her funds to be returned. Weirick said once CTV News Toronto contacted the bank, she got her money.

“Immediately after you guys got involved it was right back in my bank account and I had been working on this for two months and got absolutely nowhere,” Weirick said.

It’s a good idea to check your bank and credit card statements carefully to make sure all the charges are yours. If you see something that doesn't belong contact your bank or credit card company right away, although it can take time to get the charges reversed.