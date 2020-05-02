TORONTO -- An Ontario union is asking for better protection for front-line health-care workers as a third personal support work dies of COVID-19 in the province in less than three weeks.

The Services Employees International Union Healthcare (SEIU) said the woman who died worked Downsview Long Term Care in North York.

The long-term care home reported Saturday that 56 residents and 46 employees have tested positive for COVID-19. The home also reported that three more residents have died at the home, bringing the total number of deaths to 14.

In the statement posted on the long-term care home’s website, there was no mention of the personal support worker’s death.

The union said the latest personal support worker to die had “proudly” served the North York community for over 24 years. SEIU Healthcare declined to identify the worker but said it is reaching out to the member’s next of kin to offer whatever support is needed at this difficult time.

“Our union is mourning the loss of this beautiful soul,” Sharleen Stewart, the union’s president said in a news release Saturday. “We offer our most sincere condolences to her extended family and her union sisters and brothers who remember her fondly.”

The union, which represents more than 60,000 healthcare and community service workers across Ontario, called the death “senseless” and said it demonstrates ongoing negligence and failures in the long-term care system.

“What we’re hearing is a cold, scripted, and coordinated response from long-term care operators: that they’re simply following all guidelines set by the Ontario government,” Stewart said in her statement.

“In contrast, we’re hearing a loud chorus of cries from healthcare workers asking for masks being withheld due to rationing.”

Stewart the union has been calling for better protection for frontline workers since the start of the pandemic.

“The provincial government and their executive partners running long-term care corporations refuse to listen to the concerns from our heroes on the frontline of this crisis, especially about the lack of PPE,” she said.

Four healthcare workers – three personal support workers and a hospital sanitation worker – in total are now known to have died from COVID-19 in the province since the outbreak began.

More than 2,540 health-care workers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to a report released by the province on Saturday.