

The Canadian Press





HAMILTON -- Police say a young woman is in custody after allegedly grabbing a four-year-old from her mother's side on a Hamilton street.

They say officers responded at about 11 a.m. Wednesday after witnesses reported a child abduction.

Investigators say the mother and child were standing on the sidewalk when a woman approached from behind, grabbed the child into her arms and attempted to leave.

They say two bystanders who heard the mother screaming stepped in front of the woman to stop her and the mother was able to take back her child.

Police say a 19-year-old Hamilton woman charged with child abduction is to appear in court on Thursday.