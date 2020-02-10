TORONTO -- A four-year-old girl, who died along with her father while on a hike in a Milton, Ont. conservation area, has been remembered by her mother as the "most special girl."

Halton Regional Police say an extensive search was launched in Rattlesnake Point Conservation Area around 7:30 p.m. after the pair did not return from the hike.

Police said the father and daughter, identified by her mother as Kiera Kagan, arrived at the park between 2:30 and 3 p.m. and had planned to return by 5:30 p.m.

About 45 officers from various units at Halton Regional Police, including multiple firefighters, were called to search for the pair. Police said the conservation area is very forested and encompasses a cliff, making the search efforts difficult.

"The terrain is very rugged, very well treed and it can be slippery,” Const. Steve Elms said on Sunday night.

Police said the bodies of Kagan and her father, suffering significant trauma, were located by officers just after 11 p.m. at the base of an escarpment.

Kagan's father has not yet been identified.

Tragically, we have located the bodies of the missing male and young female child. Milton Fire is currently assisting with recovery efforts. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased. ^jh pic.twitter.com/cselPXKqM1 — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) February 10, 2020

Speaking to CP24 on Monday morning, Kagan’s mother, Jennifer, said her daughter was the "most wonderful, kind-hearted girl."

"Kiera was the absolute most special girl you could ever ask for,” Jennifer told reporters at her home. “(She was) the most wonderful, kind-hearted girl."

"Just absolutely resilient and smart and spunky, loved to get dressed up to get into her princess dress and be fancy. Loved to just hang out. She had a shirt that said 'I'm going to change the world’ and I believe that Kiera truly thought she could. She was that sort of girl."

"And now I’m going to try what I can and do that for her."

Meanwhile, Halton police said the investigation is in the early stages and a post-mortem will be conducted.

"The homicide unit is doing an investigation but at this point it’s not considered a homicide," Halton police Const. Ryan Anderson said on Monday morning.

"It's so early at this point we won’t be ruling anything out."

Police are asking anyone who was in Rattlesnake Point Conservation Area between 2 p.m. and 11 p.m. who has relevant information to come forward.