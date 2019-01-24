

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Four workers were taken to hospital on Thursday morning after a propane tank exploded in Mississauga.

Peel police and paramedics were called to a site at 2575 Dundas Street West, near Winston Churchill Boulevard, at around 7 a.m.

According to police, a roofing company doing repairs on a plaza in the area had just arrived for work when the blast occurred.

“When they got to work, they were looking at their equipment, which is contained in the red bins behind me. When they opened the door, a propane tank exploded,” Const. Akhil Mooken said.

Four workers suffered varying injuries in the blast.

Three people were taken to hospital in serious condition. One person suffered only minor injuries.

“Those injuries consist of mainly burns,” Mooken said.

None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

“Peel Regional Police is working with the Ministry of Labour and Mississauga Fire to determine what happened,” Mooken said.

“We did have some witnesses. There were other people around this morning. We have taken statements from them.”

Paolo Glorioso, a manager at a GM dealership next door, said the explosion was loud and caused smoke to billow across the parking lot.

“The container, the doors were open. Flames came shooting out of it and the whole thing buckled,” he said. “Good thing it did because if it was actually closed up, it would’ve been a lot worse.”

Glorioso said one of the workers caught fire, but was able to remove his clothes and throw them over a fence.

Police say there is no threat to public safety resulting from the incident.