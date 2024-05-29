Mississauga mayoral candidates square off in debate

Some of the leading candidates vying to become Mississauga's new mayor are squaring off in a debate this evening.

The debate, which is being carried live on CP24 and CP24.com, is being hosted by United Way Greater Toronto, Sheridan College, The Mississauga Board of Trade and The Metamorphosis Network.

The 90-minute debate is taking place at Sheridan College's Hazel McCallion Campus at 7 p.m. and will be moderated by broadcaster Angie Seth.

Mayoral candidates who have been polling at five per cent or above were invited to participate in the debate.

Leading candidates Alvin Tedjo, Brian Crombie, Dipika Damerla, Stephen Dasko, and George Tavares are expected to attend. Frontrunner Carolyn Parrish was invited, but will not be attending the debate, organizers say.

The election was triggered when former mayor Bonnie Crombie stepped down from the top job to become leader of the Ontario Liberal Party.

So far turnout at advance voting is up 42 per cent compared to the last election. While Carolyn Parrish started off the race with a large lead, that gap has narrowed in the final weeks of the election.

Follow along here for live updates from tonight's debate:

7:51 p.m.

The debate enters the next segment, where candidates ask each other.

Damerla asks Tedjo if he would introduce the new municipal land transfer tax. He says no.

"I said so on a number of occasions over the last several years. We've been talking about how do we freeze taxes. I've been talking about how we freeze taxes, and I'm the only candidate talking about that because of how important I believe it is to make sure that we are doing everything that we can to help the people in this city, living in a more affordable city," Tedjo says.

Tedjo directs his question to Parrish: "Carolyn Parrish, I believe, owes the people of Mississauga an explanation. This job of mayor is not one you can do in retirement on the side of your desk. This is an incredibly important. We have 800,000 people here who deserve to know what your plans are, who deserve to be able to ask you questions, and an absentee candidate and an absentee mayor is completely unacceptable for our city." He does not ask another candidate on the podium.

Dasko also uses his time to ask where is Parrish. "We want to see a leader that is in the city of Mississauga that's going to build communities that's going to represent communities. And you can only do that by showing up and being out visible in the community. I have a track record of doing that," he says. "So I ask where and when will we see Carolyn Parrish coming forward to be the mayor that she says that she wants to be because we don't see that right now."

7:43 p.m.

The candidates are asked about their plans to keep Mississauga residents, including public transit.

Damerla says the city is intensifying without building transit, and "that is wrong."

"We are removing car lanes without giving people more transit options. That is wrong. And so I have put forward a practical proposal. The practical proposal is we don't take car lanes away without providing drivers with real transit alternatives and the second is we need to have greater ambition when it comes to building out our transit. I've put forward a robust transit plan. It builds on ideas that are already there at Metrolinx and at the City of Mississauga."

Tedjo says the city made a mistake by declining an offer to extend TTC's subway to Mississauga, and that should be corrected.

"We needed to find a way to undo that mistake. And work with the government to find ways to fund more rapid transit across the city of Mississauga. But we need to have that connection," he says. "And then we need to build a minimum viable network of bus rapid transit across the city and Mississauga." He added that a viable network for cycling and multi-use trails is also needed in the city.

Dasko says the city needs world-class transit. For him, the downtown loop makes no sense if there is no east-west bus rapid transit along Dundas.

Crombie says the “most transformational thing” that could happen in Mississauga is an all-day to two-way GO frequent service on the Milton, Mississauga line. Unlike buses and LRTS, GO trains can accommodate more people, he says, “that’s the kind of service that we need.”

Tavares says he will combine the existing transit system and bus management system to create a virtual bus transit system.

7:19 p.m.

The candidates are asked why they should be the next one to lead the Mississauga into the future.

Damerla says her experience as a small business owner and provincial and municipal politician has prepared her to lead the city.

"I'm running to tackle crime and keep our property taxes affordable. My commitment is a hard no to any new class of taxes," she says before attacking Parrish.

"I'll bring a practical approach and lean into new ideas to ensure our city remains livable and affordable, even as we grow."

Tedjo says he is an advocate for families and students and he will make sure that residents will have a liveable community and best access to education.

"And I've been fighting for that. And I've been fighting for our neighbours and our family and our friends to make sure that we have the most affordable city and the most livable city in Canada," he says.

Meanwhile, Dasko says he will take a common sense approach to solving problems and buildings.

"I have a proven track record of getting things done. And one of the big things that I do is I listen. I think that's one of the most important qualities that we could have in somebody that's going to lead us forward as a City of Mississauga," Dasko says.

Crombie says his 40 years of business experience will help Mississauga get through the next few years as residents face inflation. "You need a business person to get in and understand what's going on," he says.

Tavares says he has worked with every level of government in Canada, the U.S. and around the world. "I'm the person that brought that is brought in to fix multimillion dollar projects on the on the brink of failure," he says. "In the world of business, if you want change, you can't hire within and expect positive results. It doesn't happen. You need change."

7 P.M.

The candidates have arrived at the podium and moderator Angie Seth lays out the rules of the debate.

"Now these candidates here before you will feel questions coming from me, as well as from members of the community with each candidate having one minute to respond. There's also going to be a segment during this debate in which each candidate will have an opportunity to have a direct question to one of their opponents creating space for one on one engagement. And the candidates have agreed to foreign to the format in advance of the debate."