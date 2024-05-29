Mississauga mayoral candidates square off in debate
Some of the leading candidates vying to become Mississauga's new mayor are squaring off in a debate this evening.
The debate, which is being carried live on CP24 and CP24.com, is being hosted by United Way Greater Toronto, Sheridan College, The Mississauga Board of Trade and The Metamorphosis Network.
The 90-minute debate is taking place at Sheridan College's Hazel McCallion Campus at 7 p.m. and will be moderated by broadcaster Angie Seth.
Mayoral candidates who have been polling at five per cent or above were invited to participate in the debate.
Leading candidates Alvin Tedjo, Brian Crombie, Dipika Damerla, Stephen Dasko, and George Tavares are expected to attend. Frontrunner Carolyn Parrish was invited, but will not be attending the debate, organizers say.
The election was triggered when former mayor Bonnie Crombie stepped down from the top job to become leader of the Ontario Liberal Party.
So far turnout at advance voting is up 42 per cent compared to the last election. While Carolyn Parrish started off the race with a large lead, that gap has narrowed in the final weeks of the election.
Follow along here for live updates from tonight's debate:
7:51 p.m.
The debate enters the next segment, where candidates ask each other.
Damerla asks Tedjo if he would introduce the new municipal land transfer tax. He says no.
"I said so on a number of occasions over the last several years. We've been talking about how do we freeze taxes. I've been talking about how we freeze taxes, and I'm the only candidate talking about that because of how important I believe it is to make sure that we are doing everything that we can to help the people in this city, living in a more affordable city," Tedjo says.
Tedjo directs his question to Parrish: "Carolyn Parrish, I believe, owes the people of Mississauga an explanation. This job of mayor is not one you can do in retirement on the side of your desk. This is an incredibly important. We have 800,000 people here who deserve to know what your plans are, who deserve to be able to ask you questions, and an absentee candidate and an absentee mayor is completely unacceptable for our city." He does not ask another candidate on the podium.
Dasko also uses his time to ask where is Parrish. "We want to see a leader that is in the city of Mississauga that's going to build communities that's going to represent communities. And you can only do that by showing up and being out visible in the community. I have a track record of doing that," he says. "So I ask where and when will we see Carolyn Parrish coming forward to be the mayor that she says that she wants to be because we don't see that right now."
7:43 p.m.
The candidates are asked about their plans to keep Mississauga residents, including public transit.
Damerla says the city is intensifying without building transit, and "that is wrong."
"We are removing car lanes without giving people more transit options. That is wrong. And so I have put forward a practical proposal. The practical proposal is we don't take car lanes away without providing drivers with real transit alternatives and the second is we need to have greater ambition when it comes to building out our transit. I've put forward a robust transit plan. It builds on ideas that are already there at Metrolinx and at the City of Mississauga."
Tedjo says the city made a mistake by declining an offer to extend TTC's subway to Mississauga, and that should be corrected.
"We needed to find a way to undo that mistake. And work with the government to find ways to fund more rapid transit across the city of Mississauga. But we need to have that connection," he says. "And then we need to build a minimum viable network of bus rapid transit across the city and Mississauga." He added that a viable network for cycling and multi-use trails is also needed in the city.
Dasko says the city needs world-class transit. For him, the downtown loop makes no sense if there is no east-west bus rapid transit along Dundas.
Crombie says the “most transformational thing” that could happen in Mississauga is an all-day to two-way GO frequent service on the Milton, Mississauga line. Unlike buses and LRTS, GO trains can accommodate more people, he says, “that’s the kind of service that we need.”
Tavares says he will combine the existing transit system and bus management system to create a virtual bus transit system.
7:19 p.m.
The candidates are asked why they should be the next one to lead the Mississauga into the future.
Damerla says her experience as a small business owner and provincial and municipal politician has prepared her to lead the city.
"I'm running to tackle crime and keep our property taxes affordable. My commitment is a hard no to any new class of taxes," she says before attacking Parrish.
"I'll bring a practical approach and lean into new ideas to ensure our city remains livable and affordable, even as we grow."
Tedjo says he is an advocate for families and students and he will make sure that residents will have a liveable community and best access to education.
"And I've been fighting for that. And I've been fighting for our neighbours and our family and our friends to make sure that we have the most affordable city and the most livable city in Canada," he says.
Meanwhile, Dasko says he will take a common sense approach to solving problems and buildings.
"I have a proven track record of getting things done. And one of the big things that I do is I listen. I think that's one of the most important qualities that we could have in somebody that's going to lead us forward as a City of Mississauga," Dasko says.
Crombie says his 40 years of business experience will help Mississauga get through the next few years as residents face inflation. "You need a business person to get in and understand what's going on," he says.
Tavares says he has worked with every level of government in Canada, the U.S. and around the world. "I'm the person that brought that is brought in to fix multimillion dollar projects on the on the brink of failure," he says. "In the world of business, if you want change, you can't hire within and expect positive results. It doesn't happen. You need change."
7 P.M.
The candidates have arrived at the podium and moderator Angie Seth lays out the rules of the debate.
"Now these candidates here before you will feel questions coming from me, as well as from members of the community with each candidate having one minute to respond. There's also going to be a segment during this debate in which each candidate will have an opportunity to have a direct question to one of their opponents creating space for one on one engagement. And the candidates have agreed to foreign to the format in advance of the debate."
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE Mississauga mayoral candidates square off in debate
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadians are eyeing moves to these cities for more affordable housing
Faced with elevated housing prices, half of Canadians in the country's largest cities are considering moving to places with more affordable housing.
Poilievre says Canadians 'fleeing' to Nicaragua, Liberals say it shows he 'doesn't have a clue'
Liberal parliamentarians are criticizing Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre over a new video in which he promotes the idea that some Canadians are 'fleeing' Canada to live in Nicaragua because they can't afford a house in this country.
With DNA break, police ID victim in decades-old Newfoundland case
A skull was found along a backroad near St. John's more than 20 years ago. Now, police have finally identified the victim of the homicide.
'Do not drive': Nissan warns Canadian drivers of explosion risk impacting 48,000 vehicles
Car manufacturer Nissan has issued a do-not-drive warning for some older vehicles equipped with Takata airbag inflators, due to the risk of explosion during a crash.
Infant dies in ATV crash, N.S. RCMP says alcohol may be a factor
An infant has died and three others, including another child, were taken to hospital following an ATV crash in Forties, N.S., on Monday.
Tessa Virtue reveals she's expecting her first child. Here's what Canadians had to say
Canadian figure-skating icon Tessa Virtue is expecting her first child, she revealed via social media Tuesday.
McDonald's says $18 Big Mac meal was an 'exception' and their prices haven't risen that much
McDonald’s is fighting back against viral tweets and media reports that it says have exaggerated its price increases.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's housing plan defeated in House of Commons
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's housing bill has been defeated in the House of Commons with the Liberals, New Democrats and Bloc Quebecois voting against the legislation.
B.C. man to be extradited to U.S. on charges of sexually assaulting stepdaughter
A British Columbia man will be extradited to the United States, where he faces a possible life sentence if convicted of charges that he repeatedly sexually assaulted his stepdaughter, after losing his appeal of the extradition order Tuesday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
'It's chaos': Children harassed at playground near Montreal safe drug-use site
For months, parents in Montreal's St. Henri neighbourhood have been warning that a new safe drug-use site near their children's elementary school playground would lead to unsafe situations. Months after opening, it seems their fears have come true.
-
Montreal's power grid is deteriorating, raising new concerns about reliability
Montreal residents are once again concerned about the reliability of the city's power grid after new revelations on its deteriorating infrastructure.
-
Environment Canada says winds reached 155 km/h in destructive Quebec tornado
Environment Canada says the tornado that hit west of Montreal on Monday generated maximum wind speeds of about 155 kilometres per hour.
Ottawa
-
Antiwar protest in Ottawa moves from Parliament Hill to police headquarters
Protesters blocked traffic outside a major military industry trade show in Ottawa Wednesday morning before moving on to Parliament Hill to condemn the ongoing violence in Gaza and Canada's arms trade with Israel.
-
Garbage limits coming to a curbside near you
It is official — the city of Ottawa's new curbside garbage policy will come into effect this fall. City council gave the three-item garbage limit the rubber stamp on Wednesday. It will start on Sept. 30.
-
Barry's Bay, Ont. Beer Store to close June 16
The Beer Store in Barry's Bay, a crucial business to the small town in the Ottawa Valley, is set to close June 16.
Northern Ontario
-
Vicious dog attacks in northern Ont. leave two with serious wounds
A dog owner has been charged after two people riding bicycles in a community near Sault Ste. Marie were recently attacked by two dogs.
-
Electric battery facility to be built in Sudbury, creating hundreds of jobs
Wyloo Metals has a deal with Greater Sudbury for land to build a battery materials processing facility in the city.
-
Northern Ont. inquest hears events leading up to fatal police shooting
A coroner's inquest heard details this week of what led police to shoot and kill John-Paul ‘Jay’ George in 2020 in northern Ontario.
Kitchener
-
St. Mary's High School closes due to 'threat of violence against school'
A Kitchener high school was shut down Wednesday due to a “threat of violence” and will also remain closed on Thursday.
-
Anger boils over as Stratford City Council meeting is cancelled early
Stratford residents shouted at the mayor and city councillors after Tuesday night's meeting ended before it even began.
-
81-year-old Waterloo, Ont. woman with paralysis, amputated leg lives out dream of riding horse again
An 81-year-old Waterloo, Ont. woman thought she’d never ride a horse again after a brain bleed led to severe physical complications.
London
-
Downtown collision sends 2 people to hospital
A collision in London’s downtown core has sent two people to hospital and shut down a busy intersection Wednesday afternoon.
-
Former Woodstock mayor outlines difficult relationship at sexual assault trial
The former mayor of Woodstock wrapped up his testimony at his sexual assault trial on Wednesday, continuing to say that he never did anything inappropriate with a woman that he had been seeing.
-
Vehicle plows through cannabis shop storefront Wednesday afternoon
No serious injuries have been reported after a vehicle crashed into a cannabis shop in the city’s east end Wednesday afternoon.
Windsor
-
Windsor police and hospitals expand support for people with mental health and substance use challenges
Windsor police are partnering with healthcare providers to expand support for those experiencing substance use and mental health challenges as part of a downtown initiative.
-
Windsor city council asks feds to place asylum seekers in hotels outside downtown
There are 743 asylum seekers currently living in two hotels in Windsor and city council wants to see if they can be put in hotels outside the city centre to avoid capacity issues during the summer tourism season.
-
Tornado confirmed in Essex County: NTP
The Northern Tornadoes Project has confirmed a tornado in Essex County.
Barrie
-
Barrie police locate missing 5-year-old boy
Barrie Police are trying to locate a 5-year-old boy who went missing on Wednesday.
-
Barrie Police Sgt. Bruce Gardiner's case heading toward potential resolution
Barrie Police Sergeant Bruce Gardiner, a nineteen-year member of the service, has been charged with criminal harassment and extortion, which police say occurred while he was off duty. On Wednesday, the case is heading toward a potential resolution.
-
Residents rally after approval of new multi-purpose field along Barrie's waterfront
There has been a lot of talk about the new multi-purpose field that will be built along Barrie's waterfront, but only some in Barrie are excited about the latest addition.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba promises new money for Winnipeg police to target retail theft, other issues
The Manitoba government is promising new money for Winnipeg police to combat rising fears over retail theft and other issues.
-
Birchwood Terrace residents on edge as support set to run out next month
After a shocking and abrupt evacuation, former residents of a St. James apartment building are facing a new hurdle.
-
How farmers feel about the summer weather predictions for Manitoba
Warmer-than-average temperatures are expected to blanket Manitoba for most of the summer, and while that may be good news for outdoor enthusiasts in the province, farmers are playing the wait-and-see approach for what it could mean for their crops.
Atlantic
-
Cape Breton University student dies in major fire in India
A Cape Breton University student from India has been identified as one of the victims in a horrific fire in that country that has killed more than two dozen people.
-
Infant dies in ATV crash, N.S. RCMP says alcohol may be a factor
An infant has died and three others, including another child, were taken to hospital following an ATV crash in Forties, N.S., on Monday.
-
What weather experts say to expect this summer in Canada
Get ready to feel the heat, Canada. Weather experts are predicting more sunshine and warmer temperatures for the summer.
N.L.
-
With DNA break, police ID victim in decades-old Newfoundland case
A skull was found along a backroad near St. John's more than 20 years ago. Now, police have finally identified the victim of the homicide.
-
March in downtown St. John's honours first female Mounties
Celebrating the fiftieth anniversary of Troop 17 — the first class of women recruits on the national police force — the RCMP in Newfoundland and Labrador led a ceremonial march through a small part of downtown St. John’s on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Newfoundland man charged twice for drunk driving overnight in St. John's
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says a 23-year-old man was arrested for drunk driving on two separate occasions overnight.
Edmonton
-
13-year-old boy killed in hit-and-run crash in Mill Woods: police
A 13-year-old boy on his bicycle was killed in a hit-and-run in south Edmonton Wednesday morning.
-
Spring sitting ends with passing of contentious bills granting province more power
A local political scientist is urging Albertans to "connect the dots" in what she says is "democratic backsliding" in the province.
-
Problem property shut down in Spruce Grove after more than 100 calls to RCMP
After years of complaints to police, a Spruce Grove home has been shut down by Alberta Sheriffs.
Calgary
-
Glider pilot killed in southern Alberta crash
A pilot operating a glider was killed in a crash in southern Alberta on Wednesday.
-
Calgary police chief defends handling of pro-Palestinian protest at University of Calgary
Calgary’s police chief is defending the way officers handled a pro-Palestinian protest at the University of Calgary earlier this month.
-
Mikey’s on 12th latest live music club to announce that it’s closing soon
As the late, great Yankee catcher Yogi Berra once observed, it was a little like déjà vu all over again for the owner of Mikey’s on 12th Wednesday.
Regina
-
Despite MLA's claims, Sask. legislative security didn't know Jeremy Harrison was bringing gun to property
An email from 2016 detailing the day Jeremy Harrison reportedly brought a gun into the legislative building shows that security were unaware of the former Government House Leader's visit.
-
Regina City Planning Commission approves controversial apartment build despite continued pushback
A proposed apartment development in Regina's Douglas Park neighbourhood has been granted approval from the City Planning Commission following a meeting Tuesday night that saw more pushback from area residents.
-
Regina is home to North America's second largest LED Wall. Here's how it works
Representatives of government and Creative Saskatchewan provided a tour of Regina's new virtual production stage – touting it as another sign that film and television have returned to the province.
Saskatoon
-
'Saw the mouse turn into mice very quickly': Saskatoon woman battles landlord over pest infestation
A Saskatoon woman is speaking out about what she calls unacceptable conditions in an apartment her elderly mom was living in.
-
Saskatoon is lowering the speed limit on these neighbourhood bikeway streets
Saskatoon cyclists will see reduced speed limits on some neighbourhood bikeways this summer.
-
'School loss was preventable': Fire destroys school on northern Sask. First Nation
Students in Waterhen Lake First Nation remain out of class on Wednesday following a devastating fire that destroyed the community’s school.
Vancouver
-
B.C. mortgage broker ran $270-million Ponzi scheme, then fled Canada, bankruptcy trustee says
The trustee appointed to manage the bankruptcies of a Victoria mortgage company and its owner has concluded that they committed "numerous offences" and operated as a "massive Ponzi scheme."
-
B.C. inmate who stabbed Calgary man to death 40 years ago dies in prison
A man convicted of murder four decades ago died in an Abbotsford prison this week, officials say.
-
Burnaby business destroyed by fire; owner alleges arson
A fire that destroyed a Burnaby business early Wednesday morning was deliberately set, according to the owner.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. mortgage broker ran $270-million Ponzi scheme, then fled Canada, bankruptcy trustee says
The trustee appointed to manage the bankruptcies of a Victoria mortgage company and its owner has concluded that they committed "numerous offences" and operated as a "massive Ponzi scheme."
-
B.C. man to be extradited to U.S. on charges of sexually assaulting stepdaughter
A British Columbia man will be extradited to the United States, where he faces a possible life sentence if convicted of charges that he repeatedly sexually assaulted his stepdaughter, after losing his appeal of the extradition order Tuesday.
-
Vancouver rescue group takes in first seal pups of 2024
Two rescued harbour seal pups – now named Nelson and Gustav – are being rehabilitated in Vancouver, marking the start of a busy season for a local non-profit.