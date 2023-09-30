Four suspects sought after Old City Hall broken into twice in a day, several items stolen

Toronto police are searching for suspects who allegedly broke into Old City Hall twice in one day earlier this month and stole several items.

Police said four suspects first entered the downtown civic building located at Queen and Bay Streets on Sept. 10 around 12:30 a.m.

The suspects were allegedly inside the building for two hours before fleeing with a number items they had stolen.

Twenty-one hours later, at around 9:30 p.m., two suspects allegedly returned to Old City Hall and stayed there until the early morning of Sept. 11.

Police said the two later left carrying out additional items. It was not immediately known what had been stolen from the landmark.

On Saturday, police released the photos of the four suspects, asking for the public’s help identifying them.

Anyone with information about the suspects’ identities is asked to contact police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.