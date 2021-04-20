TORONTO -- Toronto police are investigating after three people allegedly broke into an art gallery and stole four pieces that are worth a combined $265,900.

Police said they were called to the gallery at Avenue and Davenport roads, in the upscale Yokville area, on April 19 around 12 a.m. after they received a call for a break and enter.

Three suspects pried open the door and gained entry into the art gallery, police said.

"Once inside, the suspects stole four pieces of art on display," police said in a news release on Tuesday.

Police said the suspects were last seen leaving the art gallery in a grey Toyota Sienna minivan that did not have licence plates.

Authorities released photos of the stolen art along with photos of the suspects.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact police at 416-808-5300, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.