Four people in hospital following stabbing, assault in downtown Toronto

Four males are receiving medical care at four separate Toronto hospitals following an early morning stabbing and assault in the city's Entertainment District.

The incident happened in the area of Adelaide and Simcoe streets.

Toronto police were called to the scene at 3:09 a.m.

According to Toronto paramedics, two adult patients were transported to the hospital from the scene: one with serious injuries to trauma centre, and another with minor injuries to local hospital.

Police said two other victims found their own way to the hospital. One of the stabbing victims, who has serious injuries but is now stable, made his own way there in an Uber.

One assault victim with minor injuries also went to hospital on their own to be checked out, police said, adding it is not known if the victims were "known to each other."

Four people are in hospital following an early morning stabbing and assault in Toronto's Entertainment District on Sept. 17, 2023.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Investigators are also unable to say at this point if the incident was targetted and said that they're still working to determine the circumstances that led up to it.

The investigation is "active and ongoing," police said.

Anyone with information, including video footage, is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

More to come. This is a developing story.