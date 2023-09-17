Four people in hospital following stabbing, assault in downtown Toronto
Four males are receiving medical care at four separate Toronto hospitals following an early morning stabbing and assault in the city's Entertainment District.
The incident happened in the area of Adelaide and Simcoe streets.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Toronto police were called to the scene at 3:09 a.m.
According to Toronto paramedics, two adult patients were transported to the hospital from the scene: one with serious injuries to trauma centre, and another with minor injuries to local hospital.
Police said two other victims found their own way to the hospital. One of the stabbing victims, who has serious injuries but is now stable, made his own way there in an Uber.
One assault victim with minor injuries also went to hospital on their own to be checked out, police said, adding it is not known if the victims were "known to each other."
Four people are in hospital following an early morning stabbing and assault in Toronto's Entertainment District on Sept. 17, 2023.
No suspect information is available at this time.
Investigators are also unable to say at this point if the incident was targetted and said that they're still working to determine the circumstances that led up to it.
The investigation is "active and ongoing," police said.
Anyone with information, including video footage, is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
More to come. This is a developing story.
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Video shows violent on-ice brawl between 2 recreational hockey teams in Toronto
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Now a post-tropical storm, Lee moves into Gulf of St. Lawrence
Thousands remained without power as post-tropical storm Lee gradually moved out of the Maritimes, leaving a trail of downed trees and coastlines damaged by pounding surf. By midday the storm had moved past Prince Edward Island and is to reach northern Newfoundland in the evening.
Magnitude 5.5 quake recorded off B.C. coast following earlier tremor near Port Hardy
A second minor but slightly larger earthquake has struck the British Columbia coast today. Earthquakes Canada says a 5.5 magnitude quake was registered just before 4:30 a.m. local time.
NYC day care owner, neighbour arrested after toddler dies and 3 others show signs of opioid exposure
The owner of a New York City day care centre and a tenant living in the building were arrested Saturday after a 1-year-old boy was killed and three others were sickened by apparent exposure to Fentanyl.
BBC is 'urgently looking' into issues raised by Brand report
Britain's BBC said on Sunday it was 'urgently looking into the issues' raised by allegations of sexual assault made against the broadcaster's former employee, British comedian and actor Russell Brand, who denies the accusations.
Abandoned Apollo 17 lunar lander module is causing tremors on the moon
A spacecraft left behind by U.S. astronauts on the lunar surface could be causing small tremors known as moonquakes, according to a new study.
Canada sending $33 million in air defence missiles to Ukraine
Canada is joining a three-month-old partnership with several key allies to send air defence missiles to Ukraine.
'High drama' possible when Zelenskyy speaks at UN with Russian delegation present: Rae
The presence of both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and a potential high-level representative from the Russian government at this week's United Nations General Assembly will be a challenging but necessary event, Canada's UN ambassador says.
New closures as Alberta parents warn of adverse E. coli effects
More children have tested positive for E. coli at six additional daycare sites in Calgary, according to Alberta's chief medical officer of health.
Child killed as Italian Air Force jet explodes into a fireball after takeoff
A jet from the Italian Air Force's aerobatics squadron crashed during a practice run near the northern city of Turin on Saturday, killing a five-year-old child and leaving her nine-year-old brother with severe burns when the car they were in was struck by burning debris from a huge fireball.
Montreal
-
Now a post-tropical storm, Lee moves into Gulf of St. Lawrence
Thousands remained without power as post-tropical storm Lee gradually moved out of the Maritimes, leaving a trail of downed trees and coastlines damaged by pounding surf. By midday the storm had moved past Prince Edward Island and is to reach northern Newfoundland in the evening.
-
'Say her name:' Montrealers mark one-year since death of Mahsa Amini
The death of Kurdish-Iranian Amini, 22, triggered weeks of nationwide protests in her home country and supporting demonstrations around the world in September 2022. On Sept. 13, 2022, Amini was arrested by Iran’s so-called “morality police” for not wearing her hijab properly. She died three days later.
-
Quebec man training for burpee world record in honour of late brother
Sam Finn is training to do 1,010 burpees in under an hour (that's 17 burpees a minute -- or one every 3.5 seconds) to raise awareness about soft tissue sarcoma, a rare and aggressive form of cancer that claimed his brother Cedric's life in 2017.
London
-
Londoners lace-up to fight cancer
This is the 43rd annual Terry Fox Run in London, Ont., and the second in-person run since the pandemic.
-
London MP appointed Parliamentary Secretary to Minister of Housing
It’s one of the most pressing issues facing the country right now, and a London, Ont. politician will be taking on a key role in the federal ministry that’s looking for solutions.
-
Bomb threat in the area of Windsor's courthouse a 'hoax'
While police continue to investigate, the bomb threat, which is believed to have originated from South America, was determined to be a hoax.
Kitchener
-
Driver hits woman pushing shopping cart
A shopper was struck by a vehicle Saturday morning in a busy Kitchener parking lot.
-
SIU releases details about fatal shooting of OPP officer in Bourget, Ont. last spring
The Special Investigations Unit has released new details about the fatal shooting of Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Eric Mueller in Bourget, Ont. last spring, as it clears one of the surviving officers of any wrongdoing in the shooting.
-
Police investigate robbery at Kitchener convenience store
Police say a Kitchener convenience store was robbed early Saturday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault police say goodbye to a fallen officer: 'Orrette will be missed'
Sunday marked a final tour and a final goodbye for a Sault Ste. Marie police officer who is now on his way home.
-
Nearly half of Canadians targeted by fraud in first half of 2023: TransUnion survey
A recent survey conducted by TransUnion shows that about half of Canadians were targeted by fraud in the first half of 2023, with fraud attempts up 40 per cent from the previous year.
-
Northern Ont.’s largest pride march
Rainbow flags flew proudly in North Bay Saturday as the city kicked off the largest pride march in northern Ontario.
Ottawa
-
Cornwall, Ont. police investigating homicide
Police in Cornwall, Ont. say they are investigating a homicide in the city's west end.
-
No injuries reported after major blaze in Ottawa's rural south end
A major fire engulfed a building in Ottawa's rural south end Saturday afternoon.
-
The economic roller-coaster of a small Ontario town fuelled by chocolate and cannabis
A small eastern Ontario town that was once known as the province's chocolate capital is preparing for the sweet return of Hershey's.
Windsor
-
Bomb threat in the area of Windsor's courthouse a 'hoax'
While police continue to investigate, the bomb threat, which is believed to have originated from South America, was determined to be a hoax.
-
New charity serves as awareness campaign for a rare form of childhood cancer
Alyssa Drouillard’s daughter was diagnosed with Langerhans cell histiocytosis, or LCH, which is a rare form of childhood cancer when she was 3.5 years old.
-
Showers expected Sunday
Sunday will be mainly cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon and a risk of a thunderstorm with a high of 21 degrees.
Barrie
-
One person dead after two-vehicle crash in New Tecumseth
One person has died after a two-vehicle crash in New Tecumseth Saturday morning.
-
Town of Collingwood moving towards de-regulating taxis
A decision surrounding taxi regulations could soon lead to big changes in Collingwood.
-
HMCS York navy members training in Midland
His Majesty's Canadian Ship (HMCS) York members and R.C.S.C.C. Trillium are in Midland this weekend before departing to dive sites near Christian Island and Hope Island for training exercises
Atlantic
-
Now a post-tropical storm, Lee moves into Gulf of St. Lawrence
Thousands remained without power as post-tropical storm Lee gradually moved out of the Maritimes, leaving a trail of downed trees and coastlines damaged by pounding surf. By midday the storm had moved past Prince Edward Island and is to reach northern Newfoundland in the evening.
-
Despite warnings from officials to stay home due to post-tropical storm Lee, some ventured towards the coast
Strong winds and heavy rain brought on by post-tropical storm Lee have not deterred people from venturing outside Saturday.
-
High winds and massive waves pound Peggy's Cove
Winds of around 100 km/h, and massive, deadly waves are pounding the iconic rocks at Peggy’s Cove, N.S.
Calgary
-
Time is finally right for Calgarian Lindsay Ell as she wins first CCMA award
Former Calgary guitar star Lindsey Ell isn't an artist who doesn't win awards anymore.
-
Investigation underway after early-morning shooting in northwest Calgary
A police investigation is underway after a man was shot early Sunday in northwest Calgary.
-
6 people in custody after man stabbed to death at Marlborough CTrain station
An investigation is underway into a fatal stabbing that took place Saturday in northeast Calgary.
Winnipeg
-
Victims recovering after stabbing in St. Boniface
Police are searching for suspects after a stabbing in St. Boniface Saturday morning.
-
The new face of a North End basketball court
A North End basketball court has received a vibrant facelift thanks to a national non-profit organization and Winnipeg's new professional basketball team.
-
'We won't back down': Protest outside human rights museum calls for change in Iran
Calls for freedom echoed outside the Canadian Museum for Human Rights as dozens condemned human rights violations against women in Iran – this on the one year anniversary of the death of a Kurdish-Iranian woman.
Vancouver
-
After dealing with cancer, raging wildfire and death, B.C. couple's wedding carries on with help from regional district
A B.C. couple nearly called off their wedding due to the devastating wildfire in the Shuswap region, but the two never gave up hope on celebrating their love, despite the tragedy surrounding them.
-
Granville Street fire causes 'extensive damage' to Samesun Hostel in Vancouver
Guests of two hotels on Vancouver's Granville Street woke up early Saturday morning to orange flames glowing out their windows and the smell of smoke engulfing their hotel rooms.
-
Kayaker dies on Cheakamus River, Squamish RCMP say
Police north of Squamish say a kayaker died while out on the waters of the Cheakamus River Saturday.
Edmonton
-
RCMP on scene of firearm incident at Wetaskawin residence
Westaskawin RCMP are on scene of an incident involving a firearm at a residence on Mountain Ash Drive and 52 Street in Wetaskawin.
-
Time is finally right for Calgarian Lindsay Ell as she wins first CCMA award
Former Calgary guitar star Lindsey Ell isn't an artist who doesn't win awards anymore.
-
6 people in custody after man stabbed to death at Marlborough CTrain station
An investigation is underway into a fatal stabbing that took place Saturday in northeast Calgary.