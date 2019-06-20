

Katherine DeClerq, CTV N ews Toronto





York Regional Police have charged four people in connection with a death resulting from the use of fentanyl.

Officers were called to a residence near Hoover Park Drive and Ninth Line in Whitchurch Stouffville around 6:50 p.m. in February. When they arrived at the scene, police found a deceased 28-year-old woman.

Investigators later determined that the victim died as a result of the use of fentanyl. On May 23, police arrested a suspect they believe provided the woman with the drug.

Three additional suspects were taken into custody on June 12. Investigators say that the suspects were found to be in possession of both fentanyl and cocaine.

A suspect police have identified as 24-year-old Clair Kozlowski from Mississauga has been charged with manslaughter, criminal negligence causing death and trafficking fentanyl.

Mississauga resident Jovane Jolly, 27, has been charged with numerous drug-related offenses as well as criminal negligence causing bodily harm and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

Michael James Matthews, 34 and David Winn, 65, are also facing drug-related charges.

The charges have not been tested in court.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact investigators or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.