TORONTO -- Four residents of an Oshawa long-term care home have tested positive for COVID-19, public health officials in Durham Region confirmed on Thursday.

The four new patients, officials say, reside at Hillsdale Terraces, located near Ritson Road North and Rossland Road East, and tested positive for the virus on March 18.

The infected patients include two women, ages 92 and 80, and two men, ages 71 and 68.

The four remain at the long-term care facility in isolation, public health officials confirm.

Ontario reported 43 new cases of the virus on Thursday morning but it is not clear if these cases are included in that number.

To date, there have been 257 confirmed cases of the respiratory illness in Ontario, including five recoveries.

Two COVID-19 related deaths have also been reported in the province.