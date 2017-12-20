

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





The founder of a beloved Christmas lights display in Burlington has died after a tragic accident earlier this week.

In a statement posted on the Musson’s Famous Christmas Display website, the family of Doug Musson said he was up on a ladder outside their home trying to figure out why water was dripping onto a pathway near their holiday lights display when the ladder he was standing on fell.

Musson was transported to hospital but later died.

“Our family is devastated. I debated even turning on the lights but decided he would want them on and he worked hard on making all of the displays,” a statement on the website’s homepage reads.

“This could possibly be the last year we can do the lights.”

The statement adds that Musson’s death will be financially devastating to the family as his small business provided the only income to the household.

The Christmas lights display, located at the Musson's home on Spruce Avenue, near Pine Cove Road, has been a long-time tradition in Burlington and on Tuesday night, Burlington Mayor Rick Goldring called the accident “devastating news.”

“Doug and the Musson family have provided (Burlington) with a wonderful display of Christmas Lights on their home for many, many years,” Goldring said in a tweet. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Musson family.”