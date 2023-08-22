Former Toronto Blue Jays player opens up about PTSD diagnosis
A former Toronto Blue Jays player has revealed he's been diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder after years of "burying pain deep down."
Travis Snider, who played for the Jays until 2012, took to X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday, sharing his struggles with trauma and anger.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
“About a year ago, I was diagnosed with Complex Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (CPTSD),” Snider wrote. “At the time, I had no idea what that even meant. I only knew PTSD as something soldiers experience after surviving the horrible realities of war.”
Snider went on to say that he has spent “most of [his] time on earth convincing the people around me I have it figured out.”
“In reality, I have been burying the pain deep down. I have felt lost, scared, and alone like I am fighting for my life” he said.
Snider wrote that, during childhood, he underwent “multiple stints” in anger management and behavioural therapy, and that, as an adult, he has continued seeing professionals for mental health, including various therapists and sports psychologists.
“All of these efforts are to better understand the hand I have been dealt, [to] make sense of the anger that [courses] through my veins on a daily basis, [to] figure out why I can hyper-focus on some things but will also disassociate with the best of them,” Snider wrote.
READ MORE: Mental health in Canada: How to find help
Toronto Blue Jays Travis Snider (left) and J.P. Arencibia joke around as they shag fly balls in Dunedin, Fla. on Monday February 20, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
“These experiences have provided me with moments of clarity to a deeper understanding as to the generational trauma I was born into,” he continued. “It’s also taught me a lot about the choices I make on a daily basis and how those can fuel (and mitigate) the highs and lows I experience.”
The former professional athlete said he’s sharing his story now because there are “millions” of others who have experienced worse – many of whom lack a platform to raise awareness.
“If you are struggling with something, please find a way to get help,” Snider urged others.
“You don’t have to do it alone.”
Snider spent 15 years in the MLB, playing in more than 600 games for three different teams. He announced his retirement from the sport in January 2022.
Background
If you or someone you know is in crisis, here are some resources that are available:
- Canada Suicide Prevention Helpline (1-833-456-4566)
- Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (1 800 463-2338)
- Crisis Services Canada (1-833-456-4566 or text 45645)
- Kids Help Phone (1-800-668-6868)
If you need immediate assistance call 911 or go to the nearest hospital.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LATEST UPDATES | Fort Smith, Hay River areas the concern for crews as increasing fire behaviour 'imminent'
Early success holding fires around Yellowknife has allowed crews to focus on fires threatening Fort Smith, Kakisa and Hay River. Here's the latest.
Ministers 'receptive' to cutting $15B in spending Anand says, Hajdu calls it 'an exercise in thoughtfulness'
Treasury Board President Anita Anand says her federal cabinet colleagues have been 'very receptive' to the plan for all ministers to find $15 billion in spending cuts across government departments, as one of her colleagues vows to protect service programs from getting the axe.
BREAKING | 3 injured, 1 critically after explosion in downtown Prince George, B.C., officials say
Authorities are investigating an explosion that shook downtown Prince George, B.C., on Tuesday and left three people hospitalized, one of whom suffered critical injuries.
Chief of staff for Ontario housing minister resigns amid Greenbelt report
The chief of staff for Ontario’s housing minister has resigned following a scathing Greenbelt report that alleges he and the government favoured certain developers when opening up the protected land.
2 men arrested at Canadian border with fake permanent resident and social insurance cards
The Canada Border Services Agency says it arrested two men earlier this month at a Quebec port of entry after discovering they were travelling with fake permanent resident and social insurance cards.
Conditions improve in B.C., worsen in N.W.T.: What the latest wildfire map from NASA shows
The latest wildfire satellite data from NASA shows improvements in British Columbia but worsening conditions for some areas in the Northwest Territories.
One-on-one with Canada's housing minister: Lack of affordability a 'crisis' and an 'opportunity'
As cabinet ministers convene in P.E.I. for a series of meetings largely focused on housing, the federal minister overseeing the file admits a lack of affordability has reached a crisis level for many Canadians.
Is a cap on international students coming amid housing crunch? Minister says it's an option
Canada's Housing Minister Sean Fraser says that a cap on the number of international students permitted to study in this country is one of, but not the only, solution the federal government is discussing when it comes to addressing housing affordability and rental availability.
Suspect who killed U.S. store owner had ripped down Pride flag and shouted homophobic slurs, sheriff says
A 27-year-old man killed by California sheriff's deputies over the weekend after he fatally shot a store owner had ripped down an LGBTQ2S+ Pride flag outside the business and shouted homophobic slurs at the woman, authorities said Monday.
Montreal
-
Fundraiser underway for family of slain West Island mother
A fundraising campaign is underway for the mother and children of a West Island woman killed in an apparent femicide.
-
Quebec launches $180-million, 5-year plan to improve road safety
Quebec Transport Minister Genevieve Guilbault announced her government's $180 million plan to improve road safety on Tuesday, which includes 27 measures to reduce accidents and deaths on the province's roadways, particularly around construction and school zones.
-
Climate change made Quebec fire weather twice as likely, more intense: study
Climate change has made summers like the kind that led to Quebec's disastrous wildfire season at least seven times more likely to happen again, says a new scientific analysis.
London
-
WATCH
WATCH | CTV News gets first look at new southern Ontario Amazon facility
Ahead of its fall 2023 opening, CTV News London received a first look at the new Amazon fulfillment centre in Elgin County on Tuesday.
-
Restaurant owner in critical condition following vicious assault
The front steps of The Curry House are overflowing with flowers and notes of support as Owen Sound tries to come to grips with an assault that left the recent immigrant with life-threatening injuries.
-
Chief of staff for Ontario housing minister resigns amid Greenbelt report
The chief of staff for Ontario’s housing minister has resigned following a scathing Greenbelt report that alleges he and the government favoured certain developers when opening up the protected land.
Kitchener
-
'I would not have said that to her': Defence continues questioning former neurologist about individual sexual assault allegations
The sexual assault trial of former neurologist Jeffrey Sloka has surpassed two straight weeks of the defence questioning the doctor about all 50 allegations made against him.
-
Chief of staff for Ontario housing minister resigns amid Greenbelt report
The chief of staff for Ontario’s housing minister has resigned following a scathing Greenbelt report that alleges he and the government favoured certain developers when opening up the protected land.
-
Regional facilitator to be appointed to Waterloo Region by Sept. 11: Minister
Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Steve Clark said a regional facilitator will be named to Waterloo Region by Sept. 11.
Northern Ontario
-
Victims were assaulted, stabbed in their sleep, Elliot Lake police say
Five people have been charged with aggravated assault and other offences following a disturbing attack overnight Monday in Elliot Lake.
-
North Bay man accused of attacking couple, having fake money
A 43-year-old North Bay man is facing charges after an altercation with a couple he didn't know, police say.
-
Northern Ont. teacher faces discipline over anti-COVID, anti-immigration posts
A northern Ontario teacher with some strong views on current events is facing a disciplinary hearing this fall.
Ottawa
-
Debate over future of Queen Elizabeth Driveway rages on as active use program winds down
Two weeks prior to the scheduled reopening of the Queen Elizabeth Driveway to cars on weekdays, the ongoing debate surrounding its usage continues.
-
Ottawa Mission facing influx of refugees and asylum claimants
The Ottawa Mission is dealing with a major influx of refugees and asylum claimants who have nowhere else to go.
-
Chief of staff for Ontario housing minister resigns amid Greenbelt report
The chief of staff for Ontario’s housing minister has resigned following a scathing Greenbelt report that alleges he and the government favoured certain developers when opening up the protected land.
Windsor
-
'It’s just like running into a brick wall' Sandwich Towne business owners irate with impending street closure
Windsor politicians say there is a “disturbing development” that will close Sandwich Street to traffic.
-
Grand Cantina reopens in Walkerville as neighborhood revitalization continues
The opening of The Grand Cantina in its new location in Walkerville is just the latest in a series of efforts to revitalize the distillery district.
-
Two Highway 401 collisions under investigation: OPP
A section of Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent will be closed for several hours Tuesday as OPP investigate two collisions involving transport trucks the area.
Barrie
-
Woman dead, infant injured in 6-vehicle crash in Melancthon Township
Emergency crews are at the scene of a serious multi-vehicle collision in Melancthon Township.
-
Customers allege being scammed out of thousands by pool and landscaping company
An Ontario pool and landscaping company is in hot water after several people allege they had been scammed out of thousands of dollars, and instead of enjoying a summer poolside, they have been left with mounds of dirt and disappointment.
-
New automated speed cameras could be coming to nearly 30 hot spots in Barrie
The City of Barrie aims to pump the brakes on speeding and aggressive driving with new automated speed cameras in select areas.
Atlantic
-
'Bruce, go get her!': N.S. off-duty police officer pulls stranger from raging river
A Nova Scotia policeman is being hailed as a hero for a selfless act that may have saved someone's life.
-
Glace Bay hospital expansion work still months away from getting started
Following a temporary delay, work to expand the Glace Bay General Hospital is months away from getting started.
-
First Nation in N.B. under state of emergency to install gates to keep out drugs
Fredericton police say they have increased their presence in St. Mary's First Nation after the Indigenous community declared a state of emergency over illegal drugs.
Calgary
-
10-year-old girls approached by ‘suspicious’ stranger at Calgary playground
Calgary police are investigating after two young girls were approached by a stranger while playing in a park.
-
Voyeurism charge laid against Calgary man after incident at clothing store
A Calgary man has been charged with voyeurism after he allegedly used a cellphone to record a woman while she was changing.
-
Calgary police investigate suspicious disappearance of Falconridge senior
Calgary police are looking to the public for help locating a man who has gone missing under suspicious circumstances.
Winnipeg
-
Parents sue City of Winnipeg, Festival du Voyageur over Fort Gibraltar walkway collapse
The parents of one of the children injured when an elevated walkway collapsed at a Winnipeg tourist attraction has filed a lawsuit, saying their son is at risk of permanent disability from their injuries.
-
Post-tropical storm Hilary bringing rain to parts of Manitoba
The remnants of the first tropical storm to hit southern California in decades is now making its soggy stroll into Manitoba.
-
Rainbow Stage cancels “Little Mermaid” performance due to cast illness
Instead of spending Tuesday night under the sea, some cast members of Rainbow Stage’s “The Little Mermaid” are under the weather.
Vancouver
-
Nearly 200 structures lost or damaged by wildfires in Kelowna, B.C., area, officials say
Emergency crews have counted nearly 200 homes and structures that have been lost or damaged by the wildfires burning in the Kelowna, B.C., area, officials revealed Tuesday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 3 injured, 1 critically after explosion in downtown Prince George, B.C., officials say
Authorities are investigating an explosion that shook downtown Prince George, B.C., on Tuesday and left three people hospitalized, one of whom suffered critical injuries.
-
Sentence for B.C. caregiver in starvation case overturned
A B.C. caregiver who was convicted in a case where a "most vulnerable woman" with Down's Syndrome "slowly starved to death" should have been sentenced to jail time, the B.C. Court of Appeal has ruled.
Edmonton
-
West Edmonton Mall shooting: What's known, what's not
Two groups exchanged gunfire, injuring at least three, in a parking lot at West Edmonton Mall Monday evening, the Edmonton Police Service says.
-
Fatal shooting on Whyte Avenue a homicide: police
The death of a man on Whyte Avenue over the weekend is a homicide, police confirmed on Tuesday.
-
Warning issued after cougar spotted in Leduc
Leduc RCMP is issuing a warning after a cougar was spotted within city limits.