TORONTO -- Emily O’Brien is making the “comeback” she always dreamed about.

“I use my creativity for good to make an impact and it’s the most empowering way I’ve ever lived,” she told CTV News Toronto.

The Hamilton woman is founder and CEO of “Comeback Snacks” flavoured popcorn. The popcorn is served up and sold by former inmates, just like herself.

“’Comeback Snacks’ was started inside federal prison,” O’Brien explained. “I wanted to create something to help share my story of how this happened, so that it wouldn’t happen to other girls or families for that matter.”

O’Brien’s story goes back to 2015, when she said she was manipulated into drug smuggling by her then-boyfriend. The two returned from a vacation with drugs strapped to their bodies, and were arrested upon arrival at Toronto Pearson International Airport. O’Brien was charged and spent time in prison as a result.

“I knew that I was inherently good. I grew up playing sports, volunteering, got good grades,” O’Brien said. “But I knew I had to get the toxic things out of my life. I wanted to help share the stories of others, myself, and make change.”

O’Brien created the business behind bars, saying she had “popcorn kernels, stamps and tenacity.” Inspired by those around her, the mission became to eventually employ those who have faced conflict with the law.

“I want to shed light on how difficult it is after you leave prison to find employment,” O’Brien said. “There are so many barrier to finding work and people just don’t really understand that, so that’s what I do.”

Comeback Snacks now has three employees, is shipping across North America and is available in 30 retail stores.

The company also continues to thrive during the pandemic.

“As COVID hit, we had a product people really liked,” O’Brien said. “We had a message that could help others get through this difficult time.”

“People that have been through the struggles, been through the justice system, and shown their resilience is very inspirational,” Eddy Martinez, a program coordinator at Yonge Street Mission, said. “To see someone come out of prison and very successfully own their own business is very inspiring.”

The Yonge Street Mission’s HOPE program offers services to those have had conflict with the law. O’Brien supports the program, and is hoping to have an even bigger impact over the holidays.

“We’re donating $5 of every ‘Hope for the Holidays Box’,” she explained. “They just do fabulous work helping people who are on parole or on probation stay on the right track.”

Martinez says the program is grateful for the contribution from Comeback Snacks.

“Anytime we can get donations and support, we feel blessed,” he told CTV News Toronto. “People want to know that people care for them.”

O’Brien says that during the COVID-19 pandemic, every little bit helps an organization like Yonge Street Mission.

“They really, really need our help and you have to send hope for the holiday,” she said. “Just a little bit of hope can get people a really long way.”

“HOPE is about comeback, Comeback Snacks is about comeback,” adds Martinez. “So it’s just an awesome collaboration.”