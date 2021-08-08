TORONTO -- Former premier of Ontario, William Davis, died on Sunday morning in Brampton, according to a release issued by his family. He was 92.

“It is with immense sadness and deep gratitude for his remarkable life as a husband, father, brother, grandfather of twelve and great grandfather of three, that we announce the passing, in his beloved home town of Brampton, the morning of August 8, 2021, of the Hon William G Davis, the eighteenth Premier of Ontario,” the release stated.

“After spending much family time in his favourite of all places, his cottage in Georgian Bay, he died of natural causes … surrounded by members of his family.”

Davis served as the 18th premier of Ontario from 1971 to 1985.

He was first elected to the Ontario legislature in 1959, serving as education minister and universities minister before becoming premier.

He oversaw the final 14 years of a 42-year period where the Progressive Conservatives led the province.

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown said on social media Sunday morning that he was heart broken to hear of Davis' passing.

"He was our most beloved resident in Brampton, Ontario’s most successful Premier and the definition of decency. His legacy is one of profound accomplishment & he will be missed greatly," Brown said.

"We wouldn’t have a Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms if it wasn’t for Bill Davis’ patriotism and willingness to put partisanship aside for the good of Canada."

Toronto Mayor John Tory also issued a statement following Davis' death.

"To me, he was always Premier Davis, but he was also my one-time boss, a law firm colleague and most of all a friend and mentor through most of my life," Tory said.

"In all of those roles and many more including most importantly as a husband, father and grandfather, the same personal qualities always shone through: decency, integrity, balance, and he was a very proud Canadian."

Tory also announced that the City of Toronto will lower flags at City Hall and other municipal buildings across the city to honour Davis and his family.

According to the release, a private family funeral will be held, followed at a later date by a subsequent public celebration of his life.

-With files from CP24's Chris Herhalt