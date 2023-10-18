Former Ontario labour minister Monte McNaughton has taken a new position as an executive at Woodbine Entertainment less than one month after resigning from cabinet.

McNaughton will serve as the executive vice-president of industry relations and people experience for the company.

In a statement, Woodbine Entertainment, which operates Woodbine Racetrack, said McNaughton’s “expertise and leadership” will help guide the company in realizing its “ambitious goals.”

He was first elected as a provincial member of parliament for the Progressive Conservatives in 2011 in the riding of Lambton-Kent-Middlesex.

In a written statement on Woodbine’s website, McNaughton said his focus will be “growing horse racing and revenues associated with it.”

“As an eight-year-old boy I stood in the winner’s circle with family friends who raced horses,” McNaughton said in the news release. “The sport has captivated me ever since.”

McNaughton stepped down from his cabinet post on Sept. 22 and was the third cabinet minister to resign from the Ford government over a three-week period amid the Greenbelt scandal.

At the time, McNaughton said his resignation was unrelated to the Greenbelt fallout.